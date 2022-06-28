the conditions that he put on the young woman with whom he allegedly cheated on Shakira to continue their relationship

Both celebrities, as a result of their media breakup, immediately became a trend in social networks and this brought to light various aspects of his private life.

In the midst of speculation about a possible infidelity on the part of Gerard Piqué, Shakira and the Spanish soccer player announced their separation on June 4 after 12 years together.

Rumors about the reasons for the separation between Shakira and Piqué indicate that the FC Barcelona footballer was unfaithful to his then partner with a 22-year-old blonde, whom he met at a private event.

Since then, Both had a secret affair and met at a nightclub in Barcelona where the young woman worksa situation that would have been revealed by the detectives that Shakira hired to follow Piqué.

More than three weeks after this controversial separation, and after Gerard Piqué was seen with the young blonde during a party in Stockholm, New data was revealed about the alleged relationship between the Spanish central defender and the woman with whom Shakira would have been unfaithful.

According to journalist Marco Chiazza, Gerard Piqué would have put several conditions on the alleged new partner and made him sign a confidentiality agreement to continue together.

Piqué and his new blonde in a Stockholm Pub

“They met at a party in Barcelona, ​​which belonged to Piqué’s company. He was very comfortable with her, after meeting her through a colleague of hers. After asking her permission to go out with her, he hired her to work and made her sign a contract so that she says absolutely nothing, ”revealed the journalist.

The alleged conditions imposed by Piqué on the young woman with whom he would have cheated on Shakira occurred because the footballer cannot bear that the media continue to air intimate data about his life, since His separation from Shakira became a media issue as a result of the constant leaks about the problems he had with his then partner.