The conditions that would be imposed on Giovani dos Santos to return to America

Giovani after a mistake with America

March 18, 2022 4:56 p.m.

The directive of America gave the opportunity to Giovani dos Santos to return to the nest after almost a year without activity, but he will have to meet some conditions to be able to stay at the club for a few years.

More news from Liga MX:

Commentator mocks Pumas player for not being called up to the Mexican National Team

Giovani dos Santos arrived at América as a bomb signing in July 2019, something that América had not done in a long time, however, he could not demonstrate his talent due to the constant injuries suffered, so he was cut in July 2021 by the technical body of Santiago Solari.

In the two years he was in the team, the oldest of the two Saints played 39 games with the blue-cream shirt where he scored three goals and was able to provide two assists, a very poor number for a player who wears the “10” of the Eagles.

The conditions to stay

Santiago Baths He spoke with Giovani and told him that he could only stay: play a specific number of minutes that would show that the coach is trusting him and stop any more indiscipline, something that marked him in his first stage at the club.

More news from Liga MX:

He was Pachuca’s greatest promise but his ego caused Almada to burn him on the bench