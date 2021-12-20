the conditions, the recovery, the exercises in the arms, the speech therapist, the new wheelchair- Corriere.it

from Giorgio Terruzzi

His wife Daniela talks about the rehabilitation process Alex is undergoing: «The program has allowed constant progress. Of course, there are setbacks and they can still happen “

“Alex was able to leave the hospital a few weeks ago and now he’s back home with us.” He says it Daniela Zanardi breaking a long silence, telling (through the BMW website) of a milestone crossed, 18 months after that terrible accident that forced Alessandro to pedal again along an interminable climb. But this is a Christmas present for each of us because the homecoming marks an important step towards an even more relevant recovery as he charges Daniela, her son Niccolò, with a further responsibility, combined with the restoration of a more joyful coexistence: «The recovery continues to be a long process. The rehabilitation program led by doctors, physiotherapists, neuropsychologists and speech therapists has allowed constant progress. Of course, the setbacks are there and can still happen. Sometimes you even have to take two steps back to take one forward. But Alex continually proves to be a real fighter ».

He is not the only one fighting in that house, it must be said, but the fact of living with the family, in a warmer and stimulating environment it could give a really useful impulse to the journey that remains to be done. No longer long hours of solitude in the rooms of the clinics that welcomed him but sounds and voices to be listened to continuously: “Only me, our son and Alex’s mother could visit him, but always only one person a day and this only for a ‘hour and a half. We are with Alex all day, he is in his family environment and so he could go back to normal a little. This gives it extra strength. In the clinics, Alex is in very good hands, but his home is still his home. ‘

Here, home. Where he can be helped, stimulated, embraced and cared for in a modified environment to welcome him. Love and strength, extraordinary from Daniela to di Niccolò to keep him company: «Several programs that Alex did in the hospital have continued at home now. During the week, a therapist works with him and does physical, neurological and speech therapy exercises. As for his physical condition, there is a lot of progress. Alex has more and more strength in her arms, which has increased a lot. And apart from the hospital where he was in bed a lot, Alex now spends most of the day in a wheelchair with us. ‘

This means you already have a regained motor mastery, alludes to progress that makes all of our hearts fly, involved as we are in Alexander’s destiny. Not only that, the fact that it is working with a speech therapist suggests the recovery of speech, even if it makes no sense at this stage to fly with fantasy and desire, seized by an excess of optimism: «It is not yet possible to predict how his recovery will develop further. It is still a long and demanding path that Alex faces with a lot of fighting spirit ». Yes, concreteness and realism. These are the ingredients that Daniela has always used, with absolute determination. But this stage smells of something that we have come to know thanks to Alex and a family that looks like him. It is an invitation not to give up, to treat fatigue as something that always gives back. Something, one would say when listening to Daniela, it’s already giving back.