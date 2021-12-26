The condor on St. Peter’s and Francesco’s Christmas pending

“El cóndor de los Andes descendió … y bajó”

Pronounced, indeed “whispered” into the microphone by Bergoglio and unfolded with imposing wingspan by the mass media, the Christmas message of the Vicar of Christ measures the effort to “convert” the Gospel into news and offer a topical reading of it, embodied in problems of the present: from bullying and violence against women to chronic, “metastasized” conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, the Horn of Africa and the Sahel.

This prerogative, of taking on the whole world at a glance, grasping its details and raising them to an overall view, evokes for a South American pope the figure of the volatile symbol of the continent, the undisputed icon of the mountain range and an unusual guest, this year, of the landscape. Vatican.

It took eight years and nine Christmases from the arrival of Jorge Bergoglio for the condor to cross the ocean and reach him in Rome, recognizing an Andean scenery and gliding among the Peruvian lamas of the crib of St. Peter, set up and sent to the Pope by one remote Indian village, 3600 meters above sea level. Gift of the government of Pedro Castillo, a declared Marxist in the social field (sic) and a traditionalist in terms of morals.

The condor, therefore. Double-sided emblem of South America and of the ambivalence that distinguishes it. Of a faith that flies high, massive and instinctive, powerful and harmonious, where the European soul is no longer able to soar. And of nations that fatefully slide, stagnate in the favelas and rotting suburbs. Feeding on his own inequality and struggling in the paradox of agnostic presidents like the Chilean, newly elected 35-year-old Gabriel Boric: an atheist and progressive who, to hear him, seems to listen to the Pope (“build bridges”, he incited the day after the victory) and very Catholic, like his opponent, the millionaire Antonio Cast, liberalist and Chicago Boy, enemy of migrants and nostalgic for Augusto Pinochet.

Finally, again, South America, a metaphor for a pontificate that, like the condor, has explained the wing towards high goals and denied horizons, from zero tolerance on the abuses of the clergy to total transparency, tout azimuth, of finances. From openings to gays and divorcees (“Sister and brother, God says tonight: I love you as you are. Jesus wishes to come in our feeling fragile, maybe even wrong”) to the normalization of relations with Moscow and Beijing. But how the condor remained in mid-air and often forced to land, to rummage upside down, to investigate head inside among the bowels, among the rubble-miseries, among the violated innocences of a Church in ruins. While around him was staged, even on the eve, yet another act of a challenge, and feud, Shakespearean between cardinals.

Sortie that Francis stigmatized in the evening homily with a clear allusion: “God humbles himself and we pretend to appear”. Except, however, to go up to a high altitude, remembering that the Lord has chosen to be born close to the shepherds, night watchmen without hours, to give them dignity and say “no more deaths at work!”.

It will be for these reasons that the condor of San Pietro keeps its wings open 24 hours a day, giving the feeling of not having fully rested, in short, of not feeling at home, lasting and safe. Protagonist, like his mentor, of a pending Christmas. Halfway rather than halfway.

“El cielo sollazó y volcó su llanto gris cuando se fue” (“The sky screamed and sobbed gray when it was gone”).

Bergoglio’s gaze sweeps dark, silent, from the obelisk to the colonnade between the crib and the beloved, motionless sculpture of the boat people, which he installed in the square, premonitory. Like a prophecy, like an omen, wondering if one day it will not be Christmas itself that will mount or set on that vessel. And to face the ungrateful fate of the refugee.

Hanging from the uncertainty of fate, the announcement to the City-Orbe was never so precarious, and so truthful, in the lapidary verb of a Pontiff. Authentic and faithful to the primeval event of the child God who is born a stranger because he does not find, nor perhaps will find, a place in the cities and civilizations of the future. Shape and fascination of a love that takes you because you know it doesn’t last. It envelops you, it involves you while it escapes you. Seeing Bethlehem but foreseeing Calvary: 21st century version.

It is necessary to resort to this binary formula to understand, to decrypt the state of mind of the Pope and to connect the crescendo of the speeches that accompanies and marks his ninth Roman Christmas. An Advent “tied” primarily to the roots but dramatically surrounded by the signs of the times. And from bad omens.

On the one hand, the pandemic, which genetically changes the core and definition of BC in the imagination: no longer Before Christ but Before Covid.

On the other, the ideology that generically turns the weather and the declination of the party to neutral: no longer Merry Xmas but seasonal greetings, “Season Greetings”, in the Brussels vocabulary of politically correct.

As if to say omega versus omicron: from a definitive event, which establishes a break in human affairs, to a relative episode, albeit an important one, which in perspective undergoes censorship in official documents.

Attempt returned but lurking and ready to present itself with new variants. Like a virus, according to Francis, which together with the lungs attacks the deep breath of history and represents for the Church the symptom, diagnosis and reserved prognosis of a short-winded Millennium. Extending the areas of ideological colonization and reducing the white zone of evangelization.

Reasons, and regions, which led Bergoglio, in the course of a pugnacious, provocative December, to hypothesize the failure of the Union, for lack of ideals. Or the peremptory dismissal of the Enlightenment, due to a stubborn vice of anachronism, in the presence of Ursula von der Leyen, invoking “a new model of thought”.

With the consequence that 2021 closes, giving us a pending judgment, also in this case, between the praise and the obituary of Europe: the praise, paid to Athens (“the dream that the EU represents for many peoples”) and the obituary, in conference with reporters on the return trip.

Up to the epilogue of 24-25: “No one will ever extinguish the light of Jesus’ birth… since it gives meaning to history and the journey of man”, he reiterated.

Yes, the path of man …

When Francesco was about to begin his midday speech, the breaking news of overturned vessels and renewed massacres of innocent people flowed over the top. Herod moved in advance and the biblical, evangelical cry of Rama, “who weeps for his children” has thus become one with that of Rome. And of Bergoglio.

While a Pope, turning the page and walking towards the year, combative and next, of the tenth Christmas in the city, wonders and torments himself about the mystery of his ministry. Inside, the excruciating discernment of the fisher of men, who fails to save lives from the oceans of the Orbe.