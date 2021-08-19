the conductor bursts out laughing at the communiqué on Afghanistan – Il Tempo





Giada Oricchio August 19, 2021

Speaking to say that you are speechless: done. The Prince Harry of England and Meghan Markle become the laughing stock of British commentators for the communiqué on the crisis in Afghanistan: “Only they could do it!”. GB News’ Great British Breakfast host Simon McCoy did not hold back his hilarity and laughed out loud as co-host Kirsty Gallacher broke the news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “had broken the silence to say that they were left speechless “in the face of the chaos in the Asian country.





Gallacher, sitting next to him, gave him a dirty look halfway between sarcastic and reproach, McCoy apologized for not having maintained the necessary aplomb, but highlighted the paradox: “Sorry, but only Harry and Meghan could break the silence to tell us they are speechless“. Soon after, the host, chatting with royal biographer Angela Levin, again mocked the couple for commenting on the crisis from their £ 11 million mansion in Montecito, California: “Angela, sorry, Prince Harry of course. he knows better than most of us what happened, what is at stake and what the risks are, but it is the behavior of the rich on the part of the Duke and Duchess of Montecito that they now tell us that the world is in disorder ”.





McCoy is not an admirer of the couple and reiterated this when he addressed the topic of the new version of the biography “Finding Freedom” about Sussex (a year ago it was a flop): he showed a page of “The Sun” saying that it quoted “a source close to Harry and Meghan ”, but emphasized the word“ source ”by making quotation marks in the air and adding:“ Let’s say he talked to whoever wrote their bio ”.

The colleague tried to dissuade him from getting into trouble again, but the 59-year-old presenter repeated the nickname: “The Duke and Duchess of Montecito… Did I say that? How did they define me yesterday? Bitter and sour person? What will I be today? ”. It all starts with the extraordinary declaration of Harry and Meghan, published on the website of their Archewell Foundation, in response to the events in Afghanistan: in addition to having said to be “speechless”, they highlighted a series of platitudes such as “the world is exceptionally fragile in this moment “,” we are heartbroken in the face of the earthquake in Haiti and the continuing global health crisis exacerbated by new variants of Covid and constant disinformation (their obsession, ed.) “,” we are scared, we invite global leaders to accelerate talks humanitarians and solicited support for charities trying to help those in need “. They have also long pontificated on other recent humanitarian disasters.

About Afghanistan they wrote that they “feel deep pain”, but they did not mention the president of the United States, Joe Biden, who was harshly criticized for leaving the country in 24 hours and triggering the current political and humanitarian catastrophe. The Sussexes had to keep quiet because in November they made it clear that he enjoyed their support and were criticized for this. However, Harry and Meghan have made it known that they are committed to putting their values ​​into practice by offering support to the military community and troops who have served in Afghanistan, as well as to the Afghan people facing violence and terror.



