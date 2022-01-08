the conference on the eve LIVE

The Juventus coach: “I knew this was a season of change and growth”

The draw against Napoli keep making noise. And it does so today with the provisions of Sports judge And disqualification for one day, with a 10 thousand euro fine, imposed on Max Allegri for having addressed “seriously offensive expressions towards the referee”. A tangible sign, that protest, of a tension then only disguised in the post-match, manifest of a disappointment for an unwelcome result but perhaps even too rewarding for what is seen on the pitch. In any case, it starts from here with the Rome (even more wounded after the turn of the Epiphany) e Mourinho on the horizon: “Similarities between me and Josè for the moment we live? I just know that I knew this was going to be a year of growth and change to get back into the fight for the Scudetto in one or two seasons “, Allegri commented at the press conference. “Disqualification? There is, there is nothing more to say“.

MAX ALLEGRI’S CONFERENCE ON THE EVE OF THE CHALLENGE WITH ROME

Good morning Mister. After Napoli comes Roma, wounded by the defeat against Milan. What game are you expecting?

“It’s always Roma-Juventus, a difficult match because Roma have excellent individualities. Then Mourinho in moments of difficulty, like now after the defeat in Milan, will prepare a great match: it is another direct match, you have to prepare yourself in the best possible way “.

Today his disqualification arrived: did you expect it?

“There was, these are things that happen. There is no need to add more”.

After Thursday’s bench, can Dybala be a starter tomorrow?

“I will evaluate today, there will certainly be some changes. We come from a week of hard work. We had some leg fatigue, I’ll decide after training. Against Napoli we certainly expected more, we were not very brilliant also for the hard work done during the break. For tomorrow the midfield depends on the conditions of Chiesa, Bernardeschi and Dybala himself: I will decide the midfield based on who will play in front. Alex Sandro will be out, Pellegrini, Chiellini and Kaio Jorge will return but obviously they will not be in optimal conditions “.

What did you dislike about the match against Napoli?

“Against Napoli we expected to win and to get closer to them, also because from a positive period: we still kept the gap unchanged. We need to improve the quality of the passes, but we are growing, January will be important. We remained at the same distance. , we did good things and less good things. We are growing however, we are recovering many players. Danilo is in the group on Monday, Dybala and Chiesta are better, Chielllni is back. These are good signs because we have many games. The team has done good things. we conceded a foolish goal but Napoli are strong, they have a nice dribble and we had to make better use of some attacking situations ”.

Are there any similarities between you and Mourinho for the moment you are living?

“I came here knowing that it was a year where we had to start changing the team in order to return in the space of two seasons fighting for the Scudetto. We could have done better but it is a question of team growth, players who have less experience in winning it are normal that they pay them. Roma are three points behind us, the Italian championship is not easy and Mourinho is doing well. We have to improve in the realization phase, in the management of the ball. We all would like to win and fight for the Scudetto, but there are times when it goes like this. “

How’s Arthur?

“Arthur is back, he’s in a good condition. He’s a player who, if he doesn’t have 90 minutes in his legs, remains an important change.”

But are there unsolvable problems in this team?

“He has no unsolvable problems, we are working to improve the quality of the game and the realization phase. We have to work on this to get to the bottom, to get into the top four which is the goal of the season. Then we have the Champions League, the Super Cup, again. the championship. You have to arrive with important growth, understand the moments of the match which is very important. The more you play, the more experience there is. I am serene. I have always said that apart from Inter, the other teams play everything for the other three places. Let’s see after all these direct clashes where we arrive “.

A comment on Khedira’s words who spoke of a lack of leaders?

“Each player has his own characteristics, Juve have changed a lot. Today there are players with less experience and completely different characteristics than before. We need to work on these and make them improve. The players are not machines, they are completely different from each other. For this there are cycles ”.

In view of the Super Cup with Inter, can Cuadrado not play tomorrow because he is warned?

“No Cuadrado plays tomorrow, because Pellegrini does not have 90 minutes in his legs having recently returned”.