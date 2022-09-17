The confession of a brother of Anne Hathaway that made her abandon her desire to be a nun

Anne Hathaway with her brother, Michael, who made the most important decision of her life (Photo: Just Jared)

Anne Hathaway She is considered one of the most important actresses in the history of Hollywood modern, since her passage through the seventh art has earned her an Oscar as well as millionaire contracts that very few celebrities have achieved in the film industry. However, none of this would have happened without the confession of one of her brothers that she completely changed the profession she wanted to practice when she was just a girl: belong to the catholic church.

Although the world and the entertainment industry consider that he was born to give life to thousands of characters, during his first years of life the important traditions and customs of his family, as with any other child, had a significant impact on his vision of the world. and the duty he might have on it.

For this reason, as soon as he began to make the first big decisions of his life, he came to think that God, through various representations, was trying to tell him that he should “dedicate her life to him”. An idea that almost led her to become a nun or in some other habit that would allow her to be directly connected to the great religion that all the members of her family professed with great devotion.

Anne Hathaway grew up in a very conservative family nucleus REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Despite the fact that the world of acting was always present in her close and family environment, since she is the daughter of the theater actress Kate McCauley and the lawyer Geraldston Hathawayduring her early years the actress of great films like Alice in Wonderland, The Witches Y The Dark Knight Rises he entertained the idea of ​​exploring why everyone around him had a strong interest in the Catholic religion.

For this and with only 11 years, the also model wanted to be a nun. the star of The Princess Diaries She was convinced that serving God was her destiny, after she received a call from the almighty to exercise it despite the fact that she had only had a social life for a short time and her studies were premature, Hathaway declared in the article. Anne Hathaway Wished to Be a Nun for The Himalayan Times on May 18, 2008.

However, everything took a sudden change when he realized that he could not support a religion that did not work in favor of his brother, the eldest of two named Michael -she is the middle child-, who discovered that he was homosexual when he was 15 years old. “I was raised Catholic. When I was 11 years old, I felt that I received a call from God to be a nun,” she said for the same interview.

Anne Hathaway stopped being a Catholic to support her older brother’s sexual orientation (Photo: E! News)

“But when I was about 15 years old, i found out my older brother was gay Y I couldn’t support a religion that didn’t support my brother. Now I call myself a nondenominational Christian, because I have not found religion for myself,” he assured in the same year, although some time later the panorama changed regarding the faith he exercises, but not the idea of ​​continuing to support his older brother with something. that for years did not allow him to be who he was.

Despite the deep-rooted values ​​that had been instilled in her throughout her life, the actress at that time decided to leave all the projects she had within her religion to profess something else and thus be able to continue unconditionally supporting the man who on more than one occasion He has named what he sees “as another father” since it was his great example during childhood and adolescence.

Anne Hathaway and her brother have a good relationship (Photo: Instagram/@annehathaway)

“Why should I support an organization that has a limited view of my beloved brother?”, expressed the Oscar-winning interpreter in the category Best Supporting Actress for the movie The Miserables of the year 2012 – the dramatic musical received generally favorable reviews – for the magazine GQ in its British edition.

In that same interview, he assured that he looked for all the reasons why Michael was not “welcome” in the “institution that is dedicated to preaching love in the name of God”, so the more information he had, the more he questioned everything with which had grown.

“The whole family converted to Episcopalianism after my older brother left.”, he added and then finished: “So I am not … nothing. Damn, I’m training. I am a work in progress.”

The actress since then is a great LGBT + ally (Reuters)

Anne Hathaway is considered one of the greatest LGBT+ allies in the seventh art industry, since choosing to support her brother with her sexual orientation, she has not stopped participating in community projects, some pride parades and even in interviews and speeches with the same theme, he has publicly positioned himself in favor of same-sex marriage and homoparental adoption, being one of the few stars who have done so with the same case of diverse family members.

