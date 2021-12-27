the confession of his son Mick about the former Ferrari

It has now been eight years since the terrible ski accident that changed the life of Michael Schumacher, legend of the Ferrari. Since 29 December 2013, the German’s clinical situation has remained stable, but family and fans around the world are still hoping for the F1 champion’s possible awakening from a coma.

Schumacher, Corinna’s words

The wife Corinna always stands close to Schumacher, to give him strength: “We live together, we follow the treatments, we do everything so that Michael is well and can improve. We want him to feel that the family is united. It is evident that I miss him every day, miss our children, miss the whole family, his father, all those who love him. We all miss him, ”confessed Corinna.

The situation of Schumacher however, it is always difficult, but his wife does not step back an inch: “Michael is there, he’s different but he’s there. It gives us strength – said Corinna hopefully -, it has always protected us, now we have to do it ”, he concluded.

F1, Mick Schumacher and the comparison with his father

AND Schumacher he is always on the track too, next to his son Mick who is trying to retrace his father’s deeds in F1: “In general, I don’t like to compare myself with others – said the third Ferrari driver to his compatriots in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung -. I prefer to try to go my own way. But as far as my father is concerned, it’s different. They told me we are very similar. I have the utmost respect for what he has achieved. He had to work hard for his victories and titles. Nothing was given to him and this impresses me. The power, the concentration, the dedication, the strength he showed: I think I have something of this too ”.

F1, the confession of Mick Schumacher

The class of ’99 concluded the interview talking about the Netflix documentary focused precisely on the legendary father figure: “It was intended to show the human side of my father in addition to his successes. I think it’s very, very beautiful. But at the same time, it is extremely difficult for me to watch it. This shows how much feeling is behind it and how many emotions you trigger. I have a lot of things to talk about with my father. Now I’m in Formula One, we could discuss many things. I would give up everything just to be able to experience this ”, he commented Schumacher.

