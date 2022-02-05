the confession you don’t expect

Noemi, the confession you do not expect: what the Roman singer revealed, protagonist in Sanremo 2022 on the stage of the Ariston.

This new edition of the Sanremo Festival reminded everyone, once again and if ever there was a need, all the talent of Noemi, which also enchants for its particular charm.

The Roman singer, born Veronica Scopelliti, participated with the song I love you I can’t say; for the seventh time in her career she competed in an important event like the one in Sanremo. In a lengthy interview on the occasion, she also did one confession that no one expected: here it is.

Noemi, the confession you do not expect: what it revealed

In a very long interview with Gente, Noemi once again got naked in conjunction with her participation in the Sanremo Festival; recently turned forty, she has reached one incredible maturity both in the workplace and in private life.

After years of engagement, in 2018 he finally pronounced the fateful ‘yes’ with Gabriele Greco, musician of his band and historical boyfriend; talking about children is therefore not so strange.

“It is an important turning point but it is no longer what it used to be. For a child, let’s see how the world proceeds, everything is becoming very complicated“ the singer’s answer to the question.

Speaking of Sanremo, he revealed which of his colleagues he values ​​the most and that he would like to win. “Uno on all Mahmood. He is a great artist and an extraordinary person, sensitive and generous. In writing my song she was able to understand me. I cheer for him dispassionately “ revealed Noemi about Mahmood, at the Festival with Chills together with Blanco.

Read also -> Instagram: How to really increase followers in no time

Noemi does not say superstitious and therefore has no good luck rituals before going on stage, but he certainly has good memories; in particular, with regard to the Festival, he has decided to evoke one.

Read also -> Sanremo: accident in the audience, here’s what happened and how the woman is

“The memory I always have in mind is the all-female podium in 2012 with Emma and Arisa” reveals Noemi, who in that edition finished third behind her two other colleagues.