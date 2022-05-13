The confessions of Leonardo Jardim on the beginnings of Kylian Mbappé

Will leave, won’t leave? The future of Kylian Mbappé is already, without a doubt, the soap opera of the summer. The French striker takes his time to announce his choice, to continue the adventure at PSG or to commit to Real Madrid, stoking all the speculation. Many players or coaches are asked to give their opinion on the future of the French nugget. Our colleagues from Parisian have for their part chosen to give the floor to the technician who launched it as a professional: Leonardo Jardim.

ASM coach between 2014 and 2018, the Portuguese launched Kylian Mbappé into the deep end of Ligue 1 in December 2015, during a match against Stade Malherbe de Caen, when he was not yet 17 years old (16 years and 11 months). He returned to the beginnings of the world champion: “When I start him at 16, I can’t imagine he’s going to get that strong, but I realize very quickly that I’m dealing with a different player. Ahead of the others. More mature. We understood that he not only had potential, but also plenty of room for improvement. He kept taking steps.” he launched in the preamble. According to him, a player reaches full maturity between the ages of 23 and 29. He therefore believes that Mbappé “has not finished impressing us and winning trophies. He is programmed for that. He embodies the present and the future of football”.

Without a club since leaving Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia), former Monaco technician Leonardo Jardim is looking for a new challenge and would like “join an ambitious club. At least, a Top 5 or 6”.

CL