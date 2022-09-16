the confidences of Galtier – La Nouvelle Tribune

The coach of Paris Saint-Germain, Christophe Galtierspoke about the performance of his three star players, Neymar, Mbappe, Messi during the match against the Israeli club Maccabi Haifawon by PSG (3-1), on the evening of Wednesday September 14, 2022. During a press conference, he considered that the three footballers are exceptional elements. “You know, the three who scored are called Messi, Mbappé and Neymar. Fortunately we have these three players. These are very high level elements ” did he declare. During his speech, he also sent a message to the Brazilian international, who scored the last goal of the game in the 88th minute.

“They had frank situations without succeeding in concluding”

According to him, Neymar “is not difficult to manage”. “There may be frustration for Ney in the first half, as there could have been. They had frank situations without succeeding in concluding. But Ney ‘gave us back a very important balance in the second period by working in the team block and within the midfield line. It made this second act much more successful. confided Christophe Galtier. As a reminder, still during this match, Neymar was sanctioned with a yellow card after celebrating his goal.

After having indeed scored his team’s third goal against Maccabi Haifa, Neymar Jr quite naturally celebrated his goal as usual. But his grimace did not please the referee who showed a yellow card. According to the assessment of the central judge of the party, the German Daniel Siberyouit was an act of provocation towards the supporters of the Maccabi Haifa. The least we can say is that the footballer did not appreciate the sanction since he thinks he has done nothing. “Things like this cannot happen. I take a yellow card for simply not doing anything. Lack of respect ” he wrote, on the social network Twitter. “It’s a total lack of respect for the athlete” he estimated.