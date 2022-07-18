the confidences of the actor on his love life

Next July 22 will be broadcast The Gray Man on Netflix. For the occasion, Chris Evans gave a number of interviews. He plays one of the main roles in the action feature film alongside Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page. During his exchange with the media Shondaland, published on July 15, the interpreter of Captain America notably spoke about his love situation. It would seem that the actor no longer wishes to remain single and is even looking for true love.

“I am focused on finding a partner. You know someone you want to live with”, confided Chris Evans, very serious. Even if he seems to have an iron will to find the chosen one of his heart, he admits that it is not so easy in his environment.

I like what I do. I devote my whole being to it. But this industry is full of doubts and hesitations and it’s hard to find someone you can share everything with. Let’s hope for him that he will quickly find the shoe that suits him!

Chris Evans: who are the women in his life?

Like many celebrities, the 41-year-old comedian’s pretty face and bulging muscles have won the hearts of many young ladies over the years. From what we know, he was notably in a relationship between 2001 and 2006 with Jessica Biel, now married to Justin Timberlake. The following year, Chris Evans lived a romance for six years with actress Minka Kelly. He then fell in love with Jenny Slate in 2017 during the filming of the film Mary. Their love story only lasted a year. Since then, he would be single. Some rumors say he is in a relationship with Selena Gomez and others with Alba Baptista. So far, neither has been confirmed. Business to follow…