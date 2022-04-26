The confinement in Shanghai hardens: “It’s like I’m in prison”

Shanghai has taken another step in its fight against COVID-19, after last March it announced a confinement for its 25 million inhabitants. Some measures that increase at the same time that new infections and figures of people who have died due to SARS-CoV-2 are reported.

The measure that has raised controversy in the Chinese city is the installation of fences about two meters high in those homes where citizens infected by coronavirus reside. Nail fences that have been boarded up by workers in PPE suits white, with the aim of sealing the entrance to residential buildings and urbanizations in the city, forcing citizens to stay in their homes and comply with confinement.

An image that has gone viral on social networks, and that has provoked criticism from residents in the most populous city in the country. “It is a lack of respect for the rights of people. They use metal barriers to lock them up like pets,” denounced a user of the Weibo social network, who expressed his discomfort at a decision that had not been seen anywhere in the world before.

With regard to these dwellings, they are in the category called by the local authorities as “sealed areas”that is, they are areas in which there is at least one person infected with COVID-19, so residents are prohibited from leaving their homes. At the moment, the reason why the Shanghai government resorted to this material to reinforce the confinements is unknown.

“It made me feel like I was in prison”

In a video broadcast by ‘Reuters’ and which includes ‘NIUS‘, the version offered by some of the residents of Shanghai in the Nanhui Lingang hospital in the city is collected. In the case of kumi wu, a 26-year-old woman, who recounted what day-to-day was like in this transit center. “At the first stop I was optimistic and was able to joke around with my friends. But when I got to the second transit facility, my mindset started to change. Made me feel like I was in prison“.

This restriction comes at a time when the Chinese National Health Commission announced on Monday the death of 51 people from COVID in the eastern metropolis of Shanghai, which represents a total of 138 deaths since the start of the pandemic. confinement applied to the city, whose commercial activity has also been affected for full closure.

A confinement with a rebound effect on the economy

Despite the sanitary measures adopted, the decision to confine Shanghai has caused a rebound effect in economic activity of the city, marked in part by port activity, which has been limited in recent weeks. Both for the arrival and the departure of ships, there is a traffic jam in the city port, the nerve center of exports and imports of the city and the country.

According to a report published by BBVA Researchthe China’s economic outlook has changed before the confinement of the city of Shanghai. The YoY growth in industrial production slowed to 5%, compared to 7.5% the previous month.