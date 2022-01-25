the confirmation comes from the new album of the artist

Since last summer there have been rumors of a possible acquaintance between Angelina Jolie and The Weekend and now it seems that these rumors have finally found confirmation in some singles of the Canadian artist’s new album entitled Dawn FM.

As many have noted, in Here we go … AgainThe Weekend sings “My new girl, she’s a movie star” and this phrase to many seemed like a clear admission of the relationship between the pop star and the actress, because obviously, no one is a movie star more than Angelina Jolie.

In Starry Eyes then, the singer adds other details, saying: “I only met you in my dreams before, when I was young and alone in the world, you were there when I needed someone to call my girl and now you’re my reality and I wanna feel you close”. Here, the reference to the age difference between the two seems almost obvious, also underlining that he was a big fan of Jolie from a young age and therefore managed to conquer what was her dream girl.

Still in the same song, The Weekend adds: “You weren’t touched by a man in so long ’cause the last time it was way too strong. Let me be there, let me be there for your heart”. The clear reference to the stormy relationship with Brad Pitt and the fact that for a long time the actress could no longer open her heart to any man.

On the other hand, Jolie has removed a tattoo dedicated to her ex, and finally seems ready to finally turn the page. Could The Weekend be the right man to do it? We’ll see.