the confirmation of Luca Napolitano



Lancia Delta: how it will be in the future

This is one of those news we all wanted to hear. In fact, for some time now there has been talk of a new modern proposal of what has been a timeless icon for years and which is still in the hearts of Italians today. Lancia Delta, who doesn’t know it? After a lot of news and various denials, finally it was announced the return.

A ‘re-edition’ in a modern and grand style; CEO Luca Napolitano recently confirmed that the historic sedan will be reproduced by Lancia, and will most likely arrive on the market in the 2028. We have to wait a few more years, but now ‘it’s done’.

According to what was anticipated, the new Lancia Delta will be 100% electric and will be built by taking up the shape and style of the bodywork original. Napolitano talked about a hatchback, so it will be a hatchback sedan. It will also represent the latest model of a wonderful hat-trick from the Lancia brand, which envisages the sale of three new cars, in fact, in Europe, in the years between 2024 and 2028. To complete the trio, only she was missing, Lancia Delta, all the passionate eagerly awaited her.

But what are the other models that the house will produce in recent years? First of all, there will be a car that in 2024 will replace the Ypsilon; the endothermic variant, built on the CMP platform, the same that is used today to produce the Opel Corsa and Peugeot 208, two of Stellantis’ flagship cars, built at the Tichy plant in Poland, where Alfa Romeo’s new compact SUV will probably also be produced.

A new Lancia electric crossover will then be launched in 2026, which will have the role of flagship of the House, but will be compact, and not too exaggerated in size. It will most likely be a car of the D segment, the length will be between 4.6 and 4.7 meters. The name is not yet known, there are those who think it will be able to take that of the mythical Aurelia, the Lancia of the golden years. But we’ll see. Certainly the intent is to relaunch the brand throughout Europe, especially in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany and Spain. Countries where there have always been great admirers of the Italian company.