the confirmation of the CEO Lamborghini

Last week we brought you a detail of Lamborghini’s 2021 sales report, which suggested the arrival of four new models in the course of 2022. Today Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company, clarified this statement, revealing what awaits us.

Speaking to CAR Magazine, the CEO said that: “There will be two Huracan derivatives on the way and there will be a restyling that will be split in two for the Urus. So there will be four new products that we introduce this year“.

One of the Huracans is expected to be the Sterrato version, which was spotted earlier this week during some snow testing sessions. The other is still unknown, but according to the English magazine it could be a hypothetical Huracan JV Stradale, that is an STO deprived of the showy aerodynamic appendages, along the lines of what Porsche did with the 911 GT3 Touring.

As for the SUV of the house, we know that a restyling of the Urus is coming, instead it is difficult to predict the second model, but it will not be a hybrid version, as Winkelmann added that plug-in hybrid and PHEV versions of Huracan and Urus will arrive in 2024, one year later the model that will replace the Aventador.

Finally, the CEO revealed some information on the engines with which the electrified versions will be equipped. The Urus PHEV will have a V8 engine, while for the Huracan plug-in hybrid there will be a completely new engine which will have nothing in common with the other engines of the house.