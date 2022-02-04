the confirmation of the Higher Institute of Health- Corriere.it

from Emiliano Ragoni

The magnet present in the iPhone 12 and 13 can inadvertently activate the magnetic switch present in medical devices. Here’s what to do to minimize the dangers

Are the latest smartphones like the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 bad for heart patients? A recent study by the Istituto Superiore di Sanit published in the journal

Pacing and Clinical Electrophysiology

try to give a definitive answer, confirming, in principle, what was already known.

Research shows that pacemakers (Pm) and implantable cardioverter defibrillators (Icd), devices that are implanted in heart patients, they can be inadvertently activated if the smartphone is kept less than an inch from the heart (for example in the shirt pocket). In practice, this translates into the impossibility of the defibrillator functioning in the event of an arrhythmia. Research explicitly refers to the iPhone 12 as the smartphone of the Bitten Apple equipped with several magnetsincluding those that allow the operation of the MagSafe, which allows you to recharge the device without wires and to attach various accessories.

Apple’s guidelines Although the research refers to the iPhone 12, it

it can also be extended to iPhone 13

, as the latest smartphone from Apple shares many components with the precursor and is equally equipped with the MagSafe. Apple itself had spoken some time ago and had provided clear indications, specifying that there must be a distance of at least 15 centimeters between the smartphone and the device installed under the skin. These are the detailed indications from Apple: Medical devices such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators may contain sensors that can react to magnets and radio frequencies when in close contact. To avoid potential interactions with these devices, keep your iPhone and MagSafe accessories at a safe distance from the device (more than 15cm away, or more than 30cm if wireless charging is activated).

The study of the ISS is the most complete Already in February 2021 some data emerged in a study published on Heart Rhythm had shown that when an iPhone 12 placed in the vicinity of an implantable defibrillator, the magnet in the smartphone would be able to activate the magnetic switch present in the defibrillator, deactivating the shock function necessary in case of ventricular arrhythmia. However, the recent ISS study, the first to evaluate the magnetic interference of the iPhone 12 in the laboratory and MagSafe accessories on a representative sample of pacemakers and implantable defibrillators present on the Italian market (produced by companies such as Abbott, Biotronik, Boston Scientific, Medico, Medtronic, Microport), including the subcutaneous defibrillator.

For the first time, magnetic interference phenomena were thus related to the magnetic field levels measured around the iPhone 12, using a heartbeat simulator. The

phenomenon of involuntary activation of the magnetic switch observed up to a maximum distance of one centimeter. However, it should be noted that the activation of the magnetic mode has been observed only in some specific positions of the iPhone relative to the device.

Beware of wireless charging Even if the unwanted activation of the magnetic switch of the implant devices under the skin it can rarely happen in other situations of daily life as well, the study confirms that the magnetic field generated by the internal magnet present in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 is found to be greater than the value to which pacemakers and defibrillators must be immune. All this can therefore be traced back to the presence in the latest Apple devices, from the iPhone 12 onwards, of MagSafe, a proprietary magnetic technology, originally created as a safety measure for the MacBook charging cables, which makes wireless charging easier, immediate and faster. (up to 15W of power).

The risk factor represented by the series of magnets positioned on the back of the smartphone that form a real ring, so as to detect other accessories compatible with MagSafe (which in turn have magnets inside). And so the problem lies precisely in the power of this magnet and its ability to generate interference.

Other smartphones compatible with wireless charging they also represent a potential risk factor, even if they are still equipped with less powerful magnets than those present on the iPhone 12 and 13.

What to do to avoid risks? Apple was well aware of these issues, which is why it has drawn up precise guidelines to follow. Generally, in addition to an appropriate awareness campaign, however sufficient never put your smartphone in your jacket or shirt pocketas well as not placing it on the skin where the installation was performed.