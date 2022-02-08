the confirmation of the SNL star arrives

Rumors have been running for some time about an alleged relationship between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian and finally the confirmation seems to have come from the famous Saturday Night Live star who publicly spoke about his “girlfriend” in an interview.

In a chat with People On his upcoming Super Bowl commercial, the 28-year-old actor talked about his personal life and his complex relationship with social media.

“I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or anything. So, most of my job is to get in the car and show up on set. Or if I have some free time, I go out with my friends or i relax with my girlfriend. I don’t do much else. From time to time, someone yells at me and I find it hard to buy donuts from time to time. But other than that, it’s pretty good. My life isn’t terrible. It could be much worse. “

Rumors about a possible relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson began to circulate last October, the two have been seen several times at dinner together and the same comedian has appeared very often on the social profiles of the wealthy entrepreneur even in the company of some illustrious members of her large family.

This is Kardashian’s first official date with a man since her stormy divorce with Kanye West. The two seem to be very happy together according to the usual well informed on the facts. We will see how things go.