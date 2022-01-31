the confirmations overwhelm the president, a perfect suicide – Libero Quotidiano





Carlo Nicolato January 30, 2022

The US administration has decided to maintain the freezing of 130 million dollars in aid to Egypt intended for safety. According to Washington, the guarantees offered by Cairo regarding respect for human rights are still too weak, insufficient to unlock 10% of the nearly 1.5 billion that the US annually allocates to Egypt for this purpose. What a good Biden who deals with human rights, one would think, but in reality this is not the case at all. The American president of human rights does not give a damn, if this were not the case in fact he would also have to worry about what happens, for example, in Saudi Arabia or Qatar, but obviously he is careful. Saudi Arabia and Qatar are important allies for the United States, but so is Egypt to which, not surprisingly, just a couple of days ago the Biden Administration authorized the sale of C-130 cargo and radar for a value of 2.5 billion dollars. One hundred and thirty million dollars is therefore a very poor lecture compared to the billions of dollars in weapons made in the USA which serve, among other things, to violate the very human rights that Biden seems to worry so much about.

HUMAN RIGHTS

Pure Dem hypocrisy with a precise political purpose, as Cairo is not only an ally of the USA but also of Russia with which it is also in negotiations for the purchase of other Sukhoi Su-35 fighters that would be added to those already purchased in 2020. Raising one’s voice on human rights therefore serves Biden to admonish an unstable ally while sending a message to the big target, the dear old enemy of all time. The move in Egypt must therefore be seen in a broader framework, that of challenge between the US and Russia that is being played elsewhere, on the question of Ukraine. An escalation of increasingly threatening moves and tones that recalls the Cold War of the period between the 50s and 60s, the logic of the opposition of the blocks to which Dem America with its elderly leader seems to have remained. An obsession that risks playing a bad joke on the American president as in recent days even the prestigious Time has recognized with an opening article with an unequivocal title: “Because Biden is already losing the game with Putin”.

Without trying to infuriate too much, Time explains that the Russian president “wants to affirm the importance of his country on the world stage, embarrass Biden and test the unity of NATO countries”, and “is already on the right track to achieve those ends “. Biden’s answer, explains Time, is instead confused and incoherent, with no way out. Broadening the horizon and taking into consideration what he wrote in the previous days on the first year of presidency, the most prestigious magazine in the world, which certainly cannot be considered close to the Republicans, it crushes foreign policy across the board of Biden, considering that the mother of all failures was the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, a bad figure that “has attracted the attention of adversaries such as Russia and China” and has “proved that the American president is unable to consult with its Western allies ”.





EXPANSION TO EAST

And it is precisely this last point that is the crux of the whole affair, the misunderstanding on which you really risk losing the match against Moscow. Unlike his predecessor, Biden is trying to regenerate NATO by confirming its right to expand to the east, ignoring the fact that it is precisely this flood that has weakened it, that has transformed it into a boiled pact.





UNCERTAIN ALLIANCE

While the interests of the world are shifting to the east and 90% of global economic growth in the next 10 years it will be around the Pacific, the Atlantic Pact still deals with the ancient Iron Curtain. Macron has already declared him dead for some time, Germany pays its annual fee, and not all of it, but has no intention of engaging in clashes from which it would only draw damage. London, the second pillar of the Pact, is the money laundering center of Russian billionaires. Turkey, second army, in the event of war is much more likely to stay with the Russians, who are already selling them their weapons, than with the US. Without forgetting the last two wars in which NATO has participated: Afghanistan and Libya, two disasters.



