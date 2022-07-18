The confirmed cases of monkeypox on the Island increase to eight | Health

The Department of Health confirmed today that there are eight confirmed cases of monkeypox in Puerto Rico.

This was reported through the agency’s social networks. The first case of monkeypox on the Island was confirmed on June 29.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are 1,469 confirmed cases of Orthopox/Monkeypox virus in the United States. Meanwhile, there are 12,556 cases of monkeypox in 68 countries.

The first case of this disease was reported on May 7 by the World Health Organization (WHO). On May 16, the WHO issued an advisory for monkeypox. At that time, Health issued a warning about this virus and established a Surveillance Guide for the diagnosis and management of cases for health providers and institutions.

Within the clinical criteria are: fever, headache, chills, exhaustion, swollen lymph nodes, lesions, and skin rash.





On the other hand, epidemiological criteria include: having had contact with a person with skin lesions associated with the disease within 21 days of illness onset.

Also, having had contact with a person with monkeypox, having traveled outside of the United States or where monkeypox is endemic or there are confirmed cases.

Also, having had contact with a live or dead wild animal or exotic pet It is endemic to Africa.

Having had close or intimate contact with people in a social network who experienced activity with monkeypox.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox, or monkeypox, is a virus that originates in wild animals such as rodents and primates, and occasionally spreads to people. Most human cases have been in central and western Africa, where the disease is endemic.

Scientists first identified this disease in 1958, when two outbreaks of a “smallpox-like” disease occurred in monkeys used in research, hence the name monkeypox. The first known human infection was in 1970, in a nine-year-old boy from a remote area of ​​the Congo.

