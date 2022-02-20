The confirmed line-up of América for the match against Pachuca of Liga MX 2022

Santiago Solari plays what may be his last card in the America vs. Pachuca of Liga MX 2022, for this reason he launched a different eleven.

America must recover quickly from the defeat he had against Mazatlán last Wednesday, since this Sunday, February 20 the Eagles receive a dangerous Pachucaas part of the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022in a match that is held at the Azteca Stadium and where Santiago Solari moved pieces and tried to put his best lineup to avoid possible dismissal.

In the two previous meetings, el Indiecito chose to modify its usual line system of four and Salvador Reyes was placed as a lane player on the right, while Bruno Valdez was placed as third center back. Said scheme with five in the background worked for him in Torreón, but in Sinaloa the thing did not work out and for the second part he changed to his traditional formation.

That said, and with returns of Miguel Layún and Jorge Sánchezit was very likely that in the game against Pachuca we would see the Águilas del América come out with the famous line of four in defense and once the formations were launched, the hypothesis was confirmed.

Knowing that it may be his last game as coach of the Millonetas, Solari sends the following eleven: William Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Bruno Valdez, Jorge Mere and louis sources; Richard Sanchez, Diego Valdes and Miguel Layun; Roger Martinez, Henry Martin and savior kings. Until the initial whistle we will know the tactical stoppage of Indiecito, because the entry of Layún opens up a wide deck of possibilities.

Jordan Silva, Álvaro Fidalgo, Federico Viñas, Jonathan Dos Santos, Santiago Naveda, Alejandro Zendejas, Karel Campos, Óscar Jiménez and Juan Ferney Otero They will have to wait for their opportunity to enter the exchange. The only surprising change is that of the Spaniard, since he had remained in the lineup, but it is a fact that Santiago tries to do his part to try to get the second victory of the tournament and thus try to take flight and avoid the guillotine, at least for one more week.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!