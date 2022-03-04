The confirmed lineup of Club América vs Querétaro in a match for Liga MX

Santiago Solari made a move from last game against Pumas to try to have a better attack.

América looks for its second victory of the Clausura Tournament 2022 against Querétaroin a match corresponding to Day 8 of midweek, where Santiago Solari will make changes to his lineupto try to keep his position as coach for at least one more date.

Against Cougars, the Indiecito made several modifications: He sat down Meré, Roger Martínez, Miguel Layún and Richard Sánchez and gave Juan Otero, Federico Viñas, Jordan Silva and Diego Valdés a chance. For that meeting, Sebastián Cáceres could already be taken into account, but he remained on the bench.

Now, prior to Gallos, the Eagles trained in Coapa with the news that Henry Martin returned to practice after overcoming a respiratory tract infection. At the moment the Bomba would go as a replacement, but it will be until halfway before the game starts that we know the starting eleven.

On the other hand, who seems to have filled Solari’s eye is Alejandro Zendejasa player who in the last training session was part of the headlines, which if true opens the possibility that he will replace Otero on the right wing or Diego Valdés as inside.

America’s lineup for its match against Querétaro for Clausura 2022

The 11 that can jump onto the Azteca court is the following: William Ochoa in goal; Jorge Sanchez, Jordan Silva, Bruno Valdez and Luis Fuentes in the defensive back; santiago naveda as containment; Alvaro Fidalgo and Diego Valdes as interiors; Salvador Reyes, Federico Viñas and Alejandro Zendejas in attack. DT: Santiago Solari.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!