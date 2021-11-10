The conflict in Ethiopia can infect Eritrea

The evolution of the conflict in Ethiopia represents at this stage a highly critical variable for the interests and security of Eritrea.

After having fully supported Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s policy of intervention in the Tigray region, supporting his military effort and paying the price in terms of reputation in the aftermath of the spread of news on the violence committed during the early stages of the occupation, the Eritrea found itself disoriented by the evolution of the conflict and above all by the inability of the federal army of Addis Ababa and its allied militias to support the military effort and contain the overwhelming counter-offensive of the TDF.

Asmara has tried to deny its direct participation in the conflict for over five months, but its role has been publicly confirmed by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed himself, increasing the blame of the international community and leading to the imposition of sanctions by the United States and of European Union.

Following the counter-offensive of the Tigrinya army, the reconquest of Macalle and about half of the Tigris, as well as the occupation of a portion of the territory of the Amhara state, Eritrea has assumed a more contained direct military posture, limiting itself to exercising control of the territory over a relatively large area close to the border with the Tigrai.

The forces of the Eritrean army continue to occupy a wide strip of Tigrinya territory about 200 km long and about 30 km deep, which winds from the northern suburbs of Adua to the north-east of Adigrat, thus exercising control over two of the three road arteries that connect Ethiopia to Eritrea.

Less clear is the situation in the eastern border area, near the once disputed town of Badme, which the government of Abiy Ahmed handed back to Eritrean sovereignty about two years ago, together with some stretches of the border whose demarcation had been contested. from Asmara.

It is not clear, at present, how the control of the border line between Tigrai and Eritrea is divided in the north-western area, while the entire portion of Tigrai west of the Tekeze River and up to the border with Sudan it is occupied and claimed by the Amhara forces.

For Eritrea, the phase of the Tigray counter-offensive and the direct threat to Addis Ababa entail the assumption of a serious risk.

It is clear to Asmara that the failure of the attempt to defeat the TPLF and eradicate it from the political and military control of Tigray has generated a very strong resentment towards Eritrea and the political leadership led by President Isaias Afwerki. This resentment was greatly increased by the widespread violence committed by the Eritrean army during the occupation of the Tigray region, by the looting of cities and industrial areas and above all by the brutality of the numerous rapes for which the Eritrean military was responsible, as admitted. by the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed himself.

The prospect of a gradual ability to reconstruct such a severely worn-out relationship thus appears highly unlikely, fueling Asmara’s concrete and well-founded fear of the imminence of a direct conflict with the Tigers once the military situation in Ethiopia has settled. defined in the confrontation between the TPLF and federal forces.

If and when the TPLF succeeds in determining the fall of Abiy Ahmed’s government, and once the political and military balance of the country has been redefined – which, in all likelihood, will pass through the Tigray’s attempt to proceed in the direction of independence from the federation – it therefore appears highly probable that the summit of Tigrinya political power intends to resolve once and for all its conflicts with the Eritrean regime, launching a military operation against the country with a view to removing its political summit and favoring the rise of a political elite ally.

The independence project of the Tigray, in fact, cannot ignore the need to open an outlet towards the Red Sea, which can however only take place through the removal of the ruling regime of Eritrea.

A variable of particular relevance in this dynamic is represented by the thousands of Eritrean refugees still present in the territory of the Tigray, in part forcibly repatriated by the government of Asmara but to a large extent still scattered throughout the entire territory of the Tigray, subject to hostile treatment so much part of the Eritrean forces as well as those of Tigrinya, who have repeatedly considered them an expression of the political posture of Asmara and made the subject of violence.

In this delicate phase of the conflict evolution, the TPLF government seems unable to transform the thousands of Eritrean refugees into a sort of resistance against the Asmara regime, while Eritrea does not seem to have sufficient military capacity to organize a forced repatriation of those which once occupied four refugee camps run by UNHCR.

The commander of the 35th Eritrean Infantry Division, Colonel Berhane Tesfamariam, also known as Wedi Kecha, according to numerous reports drawn up by humanitarian organizations trying to organize the management of aid in the region, allegedly conducted a systematic identification operation in the refugee camps of the individuals connected in various ways with anti-government organizations, however managing to identify and transfer only a few hundred individuals to Eritrea.

Therefore, although in extremely precarious conditions, several thousands of Eritrean citizens remain in TIGRIA that the TPLF may wish to organize as anti-government militias, causing a real risk for the security of neighboring Eritrea.

However, this hypothesis is now thwarted by the uncontrolled action of the various Tigrinya territorial militias, which, to date, on the contrary, have often vented their resentment towards Eritrea through the systematic harassment of refugees, thus nullifying the possibility of their organization in an anti-governmental key to be deployed against the Asmara regime.

The Eritrean government, on the other hand, appears disoriented in managing the evolution of the current crisis. Hiding behind a now completely useless nationalist rhetoric, fed and spread by a dense and scarcely credible network of complacent profiles on the main social media, the leaders of the political system of Asmara are inexorably heading towards a new phase of international political isolation, unsustainable as much politically as well as economically and socially.

To prevent what today appears to be the next – and inevitable – showdown between Tigrayans and Eritreans, we need an international actor capable of urgently building and managing a mediation aimed at offering incentives to both actors of the crisis, separating the dynamics of the conflict. in Ethiopia from the atavistic conflicts that risk triggering a new and more bloody front of conflict between Tigray and Eritrea. An actor who, at least in appearance, is neither present on a regional nor on a global level.