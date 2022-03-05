The conflict in Ukraine impacts the border between Mexico and the United States

The border between the United States and Mexico will feel the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 2021 was the most intense year in history for the border line. It broke all records for illegal crossings with more than 1.6 million encounters by undocumented immigrants, a migratory flow driven by the arrival of Joe Biden to the presidency and the coronavirus pandemic. Since the end of October, months before Vladimir Putin decided to start his offensive in the neighboring country, the number of Ukrainians and Russians began to grow among the tens of thousands of people in the area, according to figures from US immigration authorities. .

In four months, between October 2021 and January 2022, 6,400 Russians were arrested on the more than 3,000 kilometers of common border. This number exceeds the total number of apprehensions of citizens of that nationality for the entire fiscal year 2021, between September 2020 and September 2021, when border protection and customs authorities reported 4,100 encounters. San Diego shelters began to see an increase in Russians since last June, it has reported. Reuters, a figure that coincides with the growing number of Russian migrants also in Mexico. Something similar has happened with Ukrainian citizens. In the United States in all of 2021, 680 people were arrested, while between last September and January there were just over 1,000.

On their way to the United States, many first travel to Mexico and decide to rent cars and cross the border by land to seek asylum, as reported by Reuters. And in a review of the figures from the Mexican Migration Institute, the data points to an increase in Russian and Ukrainian migrants coinciding with the violent escalation in eastern Ukraine in December.

The arrival of Russian and Ukrainian citizens to Mexico by plane has increased considerably in recent months. In a review of the figures from the National Migration Institute from January 2021 to January 2022, before Putin’s intentions to invade Ukraine became known, it is observed how the number went from about 1,994 at the beginning of last year, to 16,172 in January this year, in the case of Russian citizens. For Ukrainians, the body registered the arrival of 2,873 in January of last year, compared to the more than 6,000 who have traveled to Mexico in just the first month of this year.

December last year was the month with the highest numbers of Russian and Ukrainian migrants for the entire year. The figures, which remained low compared to the arrival of other European nationalities, such as Spanish or French who exceed 20,000 in January, the registrations of citizens of Russia and Ukraine multiplied by up to eight times in just one month, in the case of the Russians; and double, for the Ukrainians.

This increase is also reflected by the number of foreigners of these nationalities detained by immigration agents in Mexico at the end of 2021. While the usual thing during every month of last year was that one or no Russian or Ukrainian citizen was detained by Immigration , the figure began to grow exponentially from more than 100 Russian citizens presented to an immigration agent in July to reach 142 in December. In total, 738 Russian migrants were detained in Mexico last year. In the Ukrainian case, the figure rose from zero to 47 at the end of last year.

Temporary visas for Ukrainians in the US

These nationalities, however, represent only tiny drops in an intense flow made up mostly of Mexican, Honduran, Salvadoran and Guatemalan migrants and who were quickly expelled by the United States authorities thanks to Title 42, a measure implemented during the health crisis that allowed the rapid deportation of the undocumented.

This Friday, a Washington court has dealt a major setback to the Biden Administration. A federal court has ruled against the controversial Title 42, which was established by Donald Trump, but which the present government has maintained as a tool to quickly unburden the pressing situation on the border. Some 180,000 migrant families had been repatriated since March thanks to them. The judges of the circuit of appeals have prohibited the immigration authorities from using this resource to justify the deportation of citizens who face situations of danger in their countries of origin. “The Executive can expel the defendants, but only to places where they are not persecuted or tortured,” indicates the judicial decision.

The situation will change drastically in the coming weeks. More than a million Ukrainians have left their country and are looking for a new nation to welcome them. President Biden announced this week that his Administration will grant a temporary amnesty on the visas of the thousands of Ukrainians who are already in US territory and who cannot return to a country besieged by Russian troops.

This measure, which came into force on March 1, will provide Ukrainians with a one-and-a-half year work permit, a temporary immigration status protection benefit implemented by the Department of Homeland Security. The agency in charge of deportations, known as ICE for its acronym in English, also reported Thursday that it had canceled all repatriation flights to Ukraine due to the “current humanitarian crisis.”

