the confrontation between Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski promises to be epic

Hulu has just released the sinister final trailer for season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’. Already the previous one made it clear to us that everything was going to turn in June’s confrontation (Elizabeth Moss) against Serena (Yvonne Strahovsky) and here the intensity has been redoubled for what promises to be an epic confrontation.

Let’s remember that this new installment of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ will not have the participation of Joseph Fiennes and Alexis Bledel. The first drop was obvious, but the second caught us all by surprise and to see how they justify it in the new episodes of this adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel.

Those who will accompany Moss and Strahovski again will be OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaegewhile Christine Ko (‘Dave’) is the main addition to the cast of season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’.

As this preview points out, the plot of the season will revolve around how Serena manages to gain public empathy, while June will have to see how she reacts to something that could cause Gilead to gain great power of influence in Canada.

Season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ will premiere in Spain next September 15 through HBO Max, just the day after its launch in the United States.

