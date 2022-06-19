Entertainment

The confrontation between Shilo Jolie Pitt and Angelina Jolie because of Brad Pitt

The facts seem to point to the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is going through adolescence in an extremely rebellious way, since some media specialized in shows hinted that Shiloh Jolie Pitt He would be having serious problems with his mother.

Yes ok Shiloh Jolie Pitt lives with his mother, problems with Angelina Jolie They seem to come from the young woman’s relationship with her father Brad Pitt, whom she has decided to defend, even if that leaves her at odds with her mother. Apparently the actor is the reason for the misunderstandings between Angelina Jolie And your daughter.

