The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith is divided into two (sections)





The headquarters of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith

Pending the new Apostolic Constitution on the organic reform of the Roman Curia, a new one was published today motu proprio of Pope Francis with which the internal structure of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith is modified.

With the provision, which bears the date of 11 February and enters into force from today, the dicastery is divided into two sections, doctrinal and disciplinary, each coordinated by a secretary who assists the prefect in the specific area of ​​his own competence, with the collaboration of the under-secretary and the respective heads of offices.

There Doctrinal sectionthrough the Doctrinal Office, deals with matters that have a bearing on the promotion and protection of the doctrine of faith and morals. It also favors “studies aimed at making the intelligence and the transmission of faith grow in the service of evangelization, so that its light may be a criterion for understanding the meaning of existence, especially in the face of the questions posed by the progress of the sciences and the development of society “. This Section then prepares the examination of the documents to be published by other Dicasteries of the Roman Curia, as well as the “writings and opinions that appear problematic for the right faith, encouraging dialogue with their authors and proposing suitable remedies to be made” . The doctrinal section is also entrusted with the task of studying the questions relating to personal ordinariates for the faithful former Anglicans. Finally, the Matrimonial Office belongs to the Doctrinal Section, established to examine what concerns the privileium fidei, that is, the dissolution of marriages that took place between two unbaptized persons or between a baptized and an unbaptized.

There Disciplinary section instead, through the Disciplinary Office, deals with the crimes reserved for the Congregation – including the abuse of minors committed by clerics – and treated by the latter through the jurisdiction of the Supreme Apostolic Tribunal established there. This Section then “promotes the appropriate formation initiatives that the Congregation offers to Ordinaries and legal practitioners, to foster a correct understanding and application of the canonical norms relating to their own sphere of competence”.