The connection is not private in the browser: Causes and solutions

That is, if the message appears, it is because there is an error in the certificate. It may be because the web page you are trying to visit has a problem with the certificate and it is expired. But it can also be caused by errors such as a browser update failure, a specific antivirus setting, or server issues.

What does “the connection is not private” mean? We may see it as “not private” or “not secure”, it will depend on the browser. It is an error message that we see in the browser that means exactly what it says: the connection is not secure, your device may be damaged or it may fall into the hands of hackers if you do not use an antivirus or some type of protection that encrypts the data. data. Why does this error appear? When connecting to the internet, the browser looks for an SSL or TLS certificate (mainly this one, since SSL is already obsolete) so that the page is considered as secure. The page must have obtained this certificate if we want the browser to grant permission to browse. If you see that something is wrong with the certificate, your browser will notify you or prevent access. At this moment is when the message appears: The connection is not private.

It should be noted that even if you don’t fix the error By following the steps that we explain below, we will generally be able to access the page in question, although it is not the most recommended option if Chrome or Mozilla warn us that it is not a secure site. can lead risks . But we review how to fix it, how to skip the error or how to access safely.

error codes

Along with the warning, we can see a series of error codes that vary depending on the browser. You may see them in Chrome, in Mozilla Firefox…

On Google Chrome some of the errors are:

NET::ERR_CERT_COMMON_NAME_INVALID

NET::ERR_CERT_AUTHORITY_INVALID NTE::ERR_CERTIFICATE_TRANSPARENCY_REQUIRED

NET::ERR_CERT_DATE_INVALID

NET::ERR_CERT_WEAK_SIGNATURE_ALGORITHM

ERR_CERT_SYMANTEC_LEGACY



In Mozilla Firefox Some of the frequent errors are:

SEC_ERROR_EXPIRED_CERTIFICATE

SEC_ERROR_EXPIRED_ISSUER_CERTIFICATE

SEC_ERROR_OCSP_INVALID_SIGNING_CERT

MOZILLA_PKIX_ERROR_MITM_DETECTED

MOZILLA_PKIX_ERROR_ADDITIONAL_POLICY_CONSTRAINT_FAILED

ERROR_SELF_SIGNED_CERT

In Microsoft Edge

If you use the Edge browser, some of the codes are:

NET::ERR_CERT_COMMON_NAME_INVALID

DLG_FLAGS_INVALID_CA

DLG_FLAGS_SEC_CERT_CN_INVALID

Error Code: 0

How to fix or avoid the error

There are common solutions for all that allow us to fix or solve this error when we go to visit a web page. These are simple steps that we use to fix many other common bugs.

Sign in or try incognito mode

The first thing Google tells us is to log in to the portal. This occurs in the case of connecting to WiFi networks that are from places such as an airport, a cafeteria or a hotel. All we have to do is go to any website or page that start with http:// to bring up the login option. Fill in the details and log in on this page to start using the connection.

If you are on the computer, another of the solutions that Google proposes on the Chrome help page is to view the page in incognito mode. open the incognito mode changes in every browser but generally we can use a combination of keys or we can touch the three lines or dots in the upper right to choose “new incognito window”. This will cause a new page or tab to be opened where no history or cache is saved, so the website will work if the problem is not a security one. If it doesn’t work, it may be dangerous.

Update your browser and operating system

The first thing we must do is update the browser and the steps will change depending on the one we have installed, but it is one of the obvious solutions that we must always keep in mind. If the browser is not updated, it may not be able to find the corresponding certificate. In this case, we simply have to install the latest version available in each of them.

In Google Chrome we touch on the three points at the top right of the screen and go to “Help” and then play on “Google Chrome Information” where we can see the version we have or if there is one available.

The same happens with the operating system: Updating is always something that we must keep up to date, so it is important that we check that the operating system we use is in its latest version. Be it Windows or be it Maccheck that you have the latest version installed.

Check the date and time

It may seem obvious or absurd, but it could be that the SSL connection error is due to the fact that the date of your computer does not match the date that the browser has. In that case, we only have to check it and modify it in case it is wrong or both are not synchronized. In both Windows and Mac we can change it from the system preferences and it will take us a minute.

On Mac you should go to system preferences and “date and time”. Check that they are correct. In Windows, we tap on the taskbar (usually in the lower right corner) and we can adjust the date and time. We check that they are correct and try to open the corresponding web page again.

Disable and check antivirus

Another of the most common options in the event of an error is that the antivirus is causing the website you are trying to visit to be blocked. The first thing we should do is update the antivirus in case there is a newer version.

If we already have the latest version, we can temporarily disable it to see if the website you are trying to visit is available once you close the antivirus. Maybe this software has HTTPS or SSL protection and that this is causing it to crash. It is important that you activate it again after visiting the corresponding web page.

Other solutions

If none of the above works, there are other settings and other options that we can try. For example, we may clear your browser’s cache or cookies or we may check whether or not the network we are using is secure.

In the case of cookies or cache it depends on the browser, but all of them will allow us to do it from the browser settings. In Chrome we must go to “Settings” and “Privacy and security” to see a series of data such as “Clear browsing data” where we can select what to delete and from when.

In Firefox the steps are similar: we go to tools, to “privacy and security” and to the “cookies and site data”. Here we tap on “clean data” and choose “Cookies and site data”. We confirm with “Clean”.

If none of the above works, you can ask the browser to enter the website But if all this has not worked, you should bear in mind that the page may have associated risks, so avoid entering personal data or bank details.