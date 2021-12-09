The consecration of the largest Catholic church in the Arabian Peninsula





An image of the cathedral nearing completion – From the report by the architects, on the cathedral website http://www.bahraincathedral.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/sept/report_sept_2021.pdf

Tomorrow, December 10, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, will consecrate the cathedral dedicated to Mary Queen of Arabia. The small Catholic community of the kingdom of the Bahrain, about 80 thousand baptized, finally has its point of reference. This is the largest Catholic church on the Arabian Peninsula; a first cathedral, dedicated to Holy family in the desert, was built from 1956 to 1961 in Madinat al-Kuwait, always belonging to the apostolic vicariate which includes Bahrain, Kuwait and, formally, Saudi Arabia.

Bahrain is one of the few Muslim countries on the Arabian Peninsula to have a plocal Christian settlement, in particular Roman Catholic, since 1930. These are mainly migrant workers from Asia and also include expatriates from Western countries; currently constitute the 10% of the population.

Although Islam is the country’s official religion and the Shariah (Islamic law), Christian and other religious groups enjoy freedom of worship, unlike in neighboring Saudi Arabia. Bahrain, which maintains diplomatic relations with the Holy See, showed openness to interreligious dialogue: the historian was presented here Document on human brotherhood for world peace and life together, signed in Abu Dhabi by Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, February 4, 2019. On the other hand, she who for Catholics is the Mother of God is recognized by Muslims as the mother of the great prophet Isa. Recites the Koran: “The angels said,” O Maryam, Allah has chosen you, purified you and elected you of all “” (Sura ali-Imran, 3:42).

The King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa inaugurated the sacred building. It was he who already donated 9,000 square meters of land to the Catholic community in 2013 so that they could build a church and the laying of the first stone dates back to May 31, 2014. The project was enthusiastically supported by the then apostolic vicar. Camillo Ballin, who passed away last year. Aid to the Church in Need (ACS) International, always very attentive to the conditions of minority Christians, also intervened in the various stages of construction, considered a great step forward in dialogue and at the same time a testimony of the ever-increasing number of Catholics in the region. .

A virtual description of the building is available on the cathedral website, which can contain more than 2,300 people, even if only a small group of faithful will participate in the ceremony due to health prophylaxis. There are two major chapels and two large rooms, plus special spaces for confessions. The octagonal shape recalls the eschatological meaning and spiers recall the wind towers of the houses on the Gulf coast. The structure resembles a tent and wants to remember the one in which, according to the Old Testament, Moses met his people.

The cathedral complex will not only become a reference place of worship for the region’s Catholic community, but also the headquarters of the episcopal curia. It will host a shelter and a training center. One of its main features is one polychrome statue of Our Lady of Arabia placed inside.

The consecration of the cathedral acquires importance also in the light of recent message with which King Ahmed bin Isa officially invited Pope Francis to visit Bahrain. The official invitation was given to the Pontiff by Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Khalifa, his Majesty’s advisor for diplomatic affairs, last November 25 in the Vatican. During the visit, the envoy of the Bahraini monarch also transmitted to the Pope greetings and good health wishes sent by King Ahmad, together with his “appreciation for the fundamental and leading role played by the Pope in establishing and promoting interreligious dialogue and understanding between the various cultures and civilizations, as well as in spreading the values ​​of human brotherhood and coexistence among all ».