the consequences for health





















Daylight savings time coming up: Sunday 27 March 2022 the Italians will move the clock forward by one hour, between two and three. We will therefore sleep an hour less but we will have an hour of more natural light for several months, until Sunday 30 October with the return of solar time. What changes e what are the health consequences? Let’s find out together.

Summer time, you sleep less and worse: the first consequence

The first consequence of the transition from winter to summer time is that you sleep less and worse: scientific research, in fact, has confirmed some of the most common complaints about this convention introduced as an energy saving measure.

The fact that you sleep an hour less It’s obvious, but sleep is even more disturbed, as a study in Neuroscience Letters found.



The impact of summer time on our body, in particular, is due to the circadian rhythm, which is the internal clock that regulates many cyclical functions of our body.

Melatonin, one of the substances involved in the act of falling asleep, is synthesized when it is dark but the problem with daylight saving time is that the sun rises later, making it more difficult to establish the “wake mode”.

There are some people who employ up to three weeks to get used to it, fortunately for others just one day is enough.

Switching from summer to winter time can lead to some health problems

Summer time, less concentration and more car accidents

Another one consequence of summer time and therefore of the least sleep, or disturbed sleep, is the loss of concentration and productivity at work. According to the results of a study in the Journal of Applied Psychology from 2012, with daylight saving time there is a “dramatic” increase in the amount of time people waste browsing on sites that have nothing to do with work.

It is also an established fact that the accidents deaths decrease during the period in which daylight saving time is in effect because there is more light when people are on the street after returning from work. An exception, however, is on Monday when daylight saving time comes into effect: that day the same number or even more are registered, since there are more sleepy and distracted people driving.

Summer time, suicides and heart problems are on the rise

In the first week of daylight savings timein addition, there is a spike in heart attacks. The lost hour of sleep adds stress and increases the likelihood of a seizure for those at risk.

Suicides are also increasing: this was found by a study conducted in Australia, according to which even a small change in chronobiological rhythms can lead to devastating effects in the most vulnerable people.

