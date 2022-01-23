the consequences, how much we will pay – Libero Quotidiano





Attilio Barbieri January 22, 2022

Other than European opening on gas and nuclear power. The experts of the European Commission have drawn up a confidential document that rejects both the atom and methane as “transitional energy sources” and calls on the Euro-government to exclude them from the list of “sustainable” sources. The councilors will hand over the detailed report to the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen next Friday. But the Reuters was able to view the draft of the document which contains an explicit invitation from advisers to definitively exclude them from the list of activities that can be labeled as “green investments”. The EU Commission aimed to classify gas-fired plants with an emission limit of 270 grams of carbon dioxide equivalent per kilowatt hour as sustainable until 2030. About half of the emissions generated by coal-fired power plants. According to the Commission’s consultants, only gas installations with emissions of up to 100 grams of CO2 per kilowatt hour should be considered climate-friendly.





DOUBTS ABOUT DRAGS

As regards nuclear energy, the consultants believe that the rules proposed by the Commission do not guarantee that the disposal of nuclear waste prevents very serious damage to the environment. From Amiens, where an informal summit was held between European environment and energy ministers, the Frenchwoman Barbara Pompili admitted that the rift in the EU is deep and could be the subject of an exchange of favors with Germany, given that still once the Paris-Berlin axis will be decisive. Meanwhile, von der Leyen makes it known that the Euro-government intends to proceed swiftly in any case. You closed the public consultation at midnight yesterday. “We will adopt the delegated act on taxonomy as soon as possible,” Commission spokesman Daniel Ferrie said yesterday, during the press briefing in Brussels, effectively closing the door on the request to extend the consultation, made by the presidents of the commissions Environment and Economy parliamentarians in the European Parliament, Pascal Canfin and Irene Tinagli.





NOT AMENDABLE

The Commission will present the final delegated act equivalent to our legislative decree – within three weeks. At that point, the Council and Parliament will have 6 months to decide, but they can only reject it as a whole and not amend it. The 27 remain divided as much and more than before. The balance found by the Commission, which defends the role of nuclear and gas, could jump. It is no coincidence that Spain yesterday expressed its opposition to including gas and nuclear power in the EU taxonomy of transitional sources. While the Socialist group in the European Parliament sent a letter to von del Leyen suggesting that methane and atom be excluded from the funds classified as “sustainable”, placing them, however, in a category of energies allowed in the transition phase. Among other things, just on the eve of the Amiens Summit, Spain, Austria, Denmark and Luxembourg sent the Commission a letter in which they rejected without appeal the presence of nuclear and gas in the preliminary document on decarbonisation drawn up by the Eurogovernment. At this point, however, new increases in energy costs become very probable, if not discounted.



