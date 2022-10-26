The consequences of burnout put people and companies at risk, by María Méndez

More and more people recognize the serious problem of burnout (job burnout), which helps open up a serious discussion. Sandra Bullock is one of the stars who has exposed her situation, surprising many by announcing “a pause” to combat the syndrome. “I’m tired, and I’m not able to make smart, healthy decisions,” the actress told “The Hollywood Reporter.”

Clearly you are facing a difficulty, but the solution begins with admitting it. In Latin America, according to the Global Benefits Attitudes Survey, 45% of workers are actively looking for new opportunities, or at risk of leaving. The data is staggering.

Among employees “exhausted by their work”, that is, with burnout, 42% are looking for a new role and 63% are open to offers. While among those experiencing depression or anxiety, 48% want something new and 57% are open-minded to change.

Apart from the serious health damage to the exhausted worker, it is also undeniable that employers face a considerable risk of losing talent.

Latin American statistics can be perfectly extrapolated to the United States, Spain and other countries. These last two years, after the effects of covid, it has been seen how the “great resignation” (people who leave the job) and the “silent resignation” (they do not leave, but they disconnect or want to make less effort), have caused a earthquake in organizations.

And the results of these processes, both in the health of people and in the productivity of companies, “is a matter of two”, just like the most important issues in life. To better understand it and find lasting solutions, the approach must be comprehensive.

The debate is still open, as part of the First Ibero-American Congress against burnoutto be held in the Dominican Republic in June-July 2023.

So what does the Global Benefits Attitudes Survey suggest in this regard? Measure the competitiveness of rewards and benefit packages; implement employee listening strategies to collect information that allows us to understand their needs; enhance communication, review job design and define new combinations of remote, hybrid and on-siteamong other proposals.

María Méndez is the president and founder of Vacation is a Human Right (VIAHR). She is a Dominican resident in New York. She has worked with international figures and events such as Beyonce, Frank Ocean, Joe Thomas, The Mavericks, Raul Di Blasio, Benicio del Toro and the SuperBowl.