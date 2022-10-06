The consequences of burnout put people and companies at risk

More and more people are recognizing the serious problem of burnout (job burnout)which helps to open a serious debate. Sandra Bullock He is one of the stars who has exposed his situation, surprising many by announcing “a pause” to combat the syndrome. “I’m tired, and I’m not capable of making healthy and intelligent decisions,” the actress told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

It is clear that we face a difficulty, but the solution begins with admitting it. In Latin America, according to the Global Survey of Benefits Attitudes, 45 percent of workers are actively looking for new opportunities, or at risk of leaving. The data is staggering.

Between the employees “burned out by their work”that is, with burnout, 42 percent are looking for a new role and 63 percent are open to offers. While among those experiencing depression or anxiety, 48 percent want something new and 57 percent have open mind to change.

apart from the serious health damage For the burned-out worker, it is also undeniable that employers face considerable risk of talent loss.

The latin america statistics can be perfectly extrapolated to United States, Spain and other countries. Specifically in Mexicoaccording to the study ‘Post-pandemic work adaptability’seven out of ten employees want to stay in their current job “only while they find another one”.

These last two years, after the effects of Covid-19we have seen how the “great quit” (people leaving the job) and the “silent resignation” (they don’t leave it, but they disconnect or want to try less), they have caused an earthquake in the organizations.

And the results of these processes, both in the health of people as well as the productivity of companies, “it’s a matter of two”, just like the most important issues in life. To better understand it and find lasting solutions, the approach must be holistic.

The debate is still open, as part of the First Ibero-American Congress against BurnoutWhat will be celebrated in Dominican Republic in June-July 2023.

So what does the Global Survey of Benefits Attitudes in this sense? To size the competitiveness of rewards and benefit packages; implement strategies for listening to employees to collect information that allows us to understand their needs; enhance communicationreview the design of positions and define new combinations of remote, hybrid and “on-site” work, among other proposals.

* María Méndez is the president and founder of Vacation is a Human Right (VIAHR). Dominican resident in New York. She has worked with international figures and events such as Beyonce, Frank Ocean, Joe Thomas, The Mavericks, Raul Di Blasio, Benicio del Toro and the SuperBowl. https://www.viahr.org/