The consequences of not exercising during the summer

The operation bikini It can probably be the moment in which one worries the most about his physique. This is because the good weather is approaching and it is time to show the bodies to the world, whether on beaches, swimming pools, pools or simply want to show off a good figure wearing colorful and fresh summer outfits.

Exercise is often used as a way to achieve those canons of beauty imposed by fashion. The reality is that it is much more than that and if we age in good shape, the body will appreciate it. If we take care of the physical state, we also do it with the mental. There are many studies that link the physical exercise with a good night’s rest or with less stress or anxiety.

Exercising is healthy, but face it, sometimes it’s hard to get into a routine, especially on summer vacations. It is very hot, you have more plans, trips… With the arrival of summer, exercise can take a backseat, which is still a mistake because, although excesses are always bad and we must rest, lengthen the period of time in who stops exercising may have consequences for the body.

A week without sports

Regular training is healthy, and the body can benefit from a day or two of rest to build and repair the muscles. The problem is found when that rest period is too long. After a week without activity, muscle fibers begin to weakenhey the body begins to retain more fluids than normal.

A fortnight without exercising

In this case, the fitness begins to decline in a more obvious way and cardiovascular resistance decreases considerably. That is why when you resume exercise, all activities will require extra effort.

A month without sports or physical activity

If the holidays are extended and we reach a month without physical exercise, the loss of muscle mass and endurance that had been earned in the previous months of training. At the same time, when you start to gain fat and the muscle weakens fewer calories are burned during break times. At a physiological level, the symptoms are clear, but in addition, mentally, stress and anxiety levels can increase and the quality of sleep worsens.

Several months without training

It is not usual for it to happen among people who train regularly. If this is the case, the metabolism will change, fewer calories will be burned i the feeling of fatigue will increase. The physical form decreases completely and can seriously affect the health.





