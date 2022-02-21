The consequences of Santiago Solari’s lack of trust towards Federico Viñas at Club América

The crisis that the American Eagles, has harmed various areas of the team, since for several weeks, the team led by Santiago Solari has been involved in a series of criticisms, accusations and rumors that forces players to perform under an atmosphere of tension and pressure.

What has caused the losing streak

Due to poor results, the set of Coapa further and further away from the top of the General Table and in case of losing today, before the Tuzos from Pachucawould be making his worst start to the tournament, in addition to having gone through a week full of defeats, well let’s remember that during the week, the Mazatlan FC beat the Eagles with a score of 2-1, in Sinaloa.

The disagreement of the public

In addition, the American fans are extremely upset, both with the technical direction of Santiago Solari, as with the management Santiago Bathsso on repeated occasions, the followers have demonstrated through social networks to request a change in both sectors.

Update on campus

Furthermore, it was recently revealed that Federico Vinas, is also suffering the ravages of the unstable and chaotic tournament of the feathered squad, since due to not having enough minutes and confidence from the coach, he is facing an extremely complex scenario. According to information provided by Transfermarktits market value has fallen considerably, losing 22%, since the Argentine strategist arrived in Coapa.