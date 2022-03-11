The consequences of the dismissal by Pope Francis of the bishop of Arecibo are beginning to manifest

Faithful of the Catholic Church mobilize these days to make clear their support for the bishop Daniel Fernandez Torreswho was removed by the pope Franciscoon Wednesday, as head of the Diocese of Arecibo.

On the one hand, a demonstration was called this Sunday in front of the San Juan Bautista Cathedral, in Old San Juan, in support of Fernández Torres.

Meanwhile, a petition on the change.org platform under the title “I oppose the dismissal of Monsignor Daniel Fernández as bishop of the Diocese of Arecibo” began to circulate on social networks on Wednesday and yesterday, at 6:00 pm, it had more than 3,900 signatures.

Since the news was released, groups have been created on social networks and comments from parishioners abound in defense of the religious.

“My respect and admiration to the bishop of Arecibo, for his courage, justice and mercy with us the faithful. He had a lot of courage to face a machinery that was in favor of the picket line and he only had to fight against the other bishops to help the faithful. We must obey God before men.”commented a parishioner in social networks. “It must be a mistake or insignificant reasons. I pray to God that all this is cleared up and that the bishop is returned to his position ”another pointed out.

These are typical expressions of the faithful who are unaware of the reasons for the dismissal of their bishop, for which it is necessary for the Catholic Church to address the concerns of believers, particularly in the Diocese of Arecibo, said the professor and director of the School of Theology of the Metro campus of the Interamerican University, Angel Velez Oyola.

“The Church has to think that the primary basis of the Catholic Church, like any other church, is not the priests, the pastors or the reverends, it is the parishioners who are the ones who make up that community in Christ,” said Vélez Oyola .

“It is time to sit down and really have a dialogue where the parishioners are not affected, do not feel unprotected by the Church, but they have to give some reasons, (say) what really has happened”added the professor, while He acknowledged that the Catholic Church is used to being “very closed.”

The senator from the Dignity Project also joined the expressions of regret, Joanne Rodriguez Vevewho thanked the work carried out by Fernández Torres. “With his dismissal, Puerto Rico loses a shepherd with the smell of sheep, willing to face current challenges without fear of being left alone, as a voice in the desert, for defending the Truth, Catholic Doctrine and the fundamental principles of the Christian faith”he expressed.

The Vatican announced Wednesday that Pope Francis dismissed Fernández Torres as bishop of the Diocese of Arecibo and appointed Bishop Emeritus as apostolic administrator of Arecibo. Alvaro Corrada del Rio. The Holy See did not provide details of the reasons for the dismissal, but Fernández Torres issued written statements to publicize the decision.

“I was informed that I had not committed any crime, but that allegedly ‘I had not been obedient to the pope nor had I had sufficient communion with my brother bishops of Puerto Rico’”Fernandez Torres said.

The lawyer Diana Torres Diazwho has knowledge of the case, stressed that the dismissal was an administrative move and Fernández Torres maintains his title of bishop.

Beyond what can be a crime under the Penal Code of Puerto Rico, the Catholic Church has its own series of rules and definitions of what constitute crimes against religion, against the unity of the Church and against ecclesiastical authorities, among others. others. For example, canon 1364 of the Code of Canon Law establishes as crimes against the Church being a heretic, apostate or schismatic.

The heretic denies or separates from the dogmas of the religion, the apostate is the one who publicly renounces the religion, while being schismatic is defined as introducing discord or creating a schism in the Church. Those crimes are penalized with excommunication.

Likewise, Book VI, part II, title II of the Code of Canon Law establishes that “those who challenge or disobey doctrines or orders issued by the Supreme Pontiff must be punished with a just penalty.

“For something like this to have happened (a dismissal), there must be some elements, some precedents that none of us know, all this knowing that in the Catholic Church its decisions are slow, but firm. There is an old saying that the thoughts of the Catholic Church are like the elephant, firm, but overwhelming.expressed Velez Oyola.

Fernández Torres stressed that he was not allowed to defend himself against any accusation against him. A source who spoke to this newspaper on condition of anonymity indicated that the bishop was asked to resign three times, since September of last year. Likewise, he reported that he was summoned to the Vatican, but he did not attend.

“It is an internal matter of the Catholic Church that has its own rules. In the history and sociology of religion we study these things when they have great historical implications.exposed the sociologist of religion and retired professor of the School of Social Sciences of the University of Puerto Rico, Samuel SilvaGotay.

Fernández Torres and other members of the Episcopal Conference have had friction since he was appointed to lead the Diocese of Arecibo. In 2013, this newspaper reported that he was part of a group, in which there were also leaders of the New Progressive Party (PNP), that promoted investigations against the Archbishop of San Juan, Robert Gonzalez Nieves, with a view to having the Vatican relieve him of his duties. At that time, the main complaints revolved around the creation of the Altar de la Patria in the San Juan Bautista Cathedral, and positions of national identity and alleged interventions in public policy by the archbishop.

In the same way, Fernández Torres broke ranks with the other bishops of the island on several occasions. The most recent was last year, when he defended the so-called freedom of conscience to justify the rejection of vaccination against COVID-19. Fernández Torres, in addition, was one of the most vocal Catholic religious in opposing a bill that would prohibit so-called conversion therapies in minors.

However, all the bishops signed a letter in 2021 in which they supported fathers and mothers who wanted to participate in a demonstration that took place in San Juan against teaching with a gender perspective.