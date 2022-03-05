The consequences of the support of the Government of Cuba to Moscow that nobody saw coming

In less than a week, The position of the Government of Cuba in the face of the invasion of Ukraine by the Army of the Russian Federation has been mutating in a curious way: After expressing its open support for the historic ally of Castroism and voting against holding an urgent session of the UN Security Council on the issue, Havana abstained after legitimizing or condemning the invasion.

In that same period of time, Russia went from power to world pariah, because apart from not achieving the lightning occupation of Ukraine, it faces almost total diplomatic isolation and harsh economic sanctions that will further affect its weakened economy.

Is the regime on the Island beginning to see the consequences for its interests of Moscow’s imperial adventure in Europe?

On the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the president of the duma (Lower House of the Russian Parliament), Viacheslav Volodin, ended his visit to the Island, where received political support in the face of what the regime described as “interference” and “propaganda hysteria” from the US and the western powers by the crisis.

Hours before, Russia extended until 2027 the return of more than 2,000 million dollars in credits that it granted to its Cuban ally between 2006 and 2019 to finance projects in the fields of energy, the metallurgical industry, transport and economic development.

Thus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) stated 48 hours after the beginning of the invasion that “Russia has the right to defend itself”, while the official newspaper of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Granmajustified the military operation using the Kremlin’s jargon and war reports.

But once Russian tourism, the main issuing market to Cuba, will be declared extinct after the closure of the skies of Europe, the US, Canada and other countries to the aggressor’s planes, Kiev officially protested Havana’s position and Washington described the victimization of Moscow and the blaming of NATO and the US as “false rhetoric” in the narrative of the events put forward by the Cuban regime, something began to change .

Along the way, even Juan González, special adviser to Joe Biden for Latin America, assured that the governments of Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua will be impacted by international sanctions imposed against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.

In statements to The Voice of Americathe official assured that Havana, Caracas and Managua “will feel the squeeze”, and pointed out that the measures “are so robust that they will have an impact on those governments that have economic affiliations with Russia. And that is by design. In other words, that Venezuela will begin to feel that pressure, Nicaragua will feel that pressure, as well as Cuba”.

This, while the Cuban regime insists on demanding that the Joe Biden Administration resume the policy of rapprochement of the Obama era and seeks to avoid greater rejection in Europe, where the European Parliament and several governments and institutions have expressed open criticism after the wave of repression unleashed. against the 11J protesters.

What is least convenient for Havana in the current circumstances is more sanctions. The Island is experiencing the worst economic crisis of the 21st century, a migration crisis the likes of which has not been seen in more than 25 years, and growing unrest and opposition from civil society against the regime.

Hence, the Government of Cuba decided to abstain on Tuesday at the UN General Assembly, which approved by 141 votes in favor, five against and 34 abstentions a resolution condemning Moscow and demanding the cessation of the invasion and withdrawal of his troops.

And he abstained again on Friday in another vote, this time before the United Nations Human Rights Council, where Russia was isolated after a historic vote in favor of launching an international investigation into its invasion of Ukraine.

Has the regime accepted the international criticism of Russia and the position of those who support it in its military adventure? Does the PCC note the social explosiveness that the long queues of Russians in front of ATMs to withdraw their savings in the face of the collapse of the ruble, or that dozens of Western multinationals cut their ties with Moscow, supposes for the Kremlin?

All of the above occurs after the Kremlin itself used Havana, Caracas and Managua as instruments of political blackmail while negotiations with the West over Ukraine were taking place.

This, after the Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Riabkov, pointed out that among the possible responses from Moscow to the warnings from the United States about the crisis in Ukraine, he did not rule out the deployment of military infrastructure in Cuba and Venezuela. Neither of Moscow’s two allies denied that possibility.

After that, The US warned that it would prevent any action by Russia that would “destabilize” or “take the conflict” from Ukraine to Latin Americaby remarking that he will not accept “provocations”.

With all of the above, can Havana risk further isolation without putting the survival of the power apparatus at stake?

Vulnerable, dependent on an obsolete and absurd economic system, Havana has turned to Moscow for decades, which has made it even more dependent. However, being an ally of Vladimir Putin now and in the near future will have severe consequences.