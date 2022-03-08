The consequences that the Toluca stadium will have after the tragedy in Querétaro

No visiting baton at Nemesio

March 07, 2022 1:00 p.m.

The president of the Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, declared that day 10 of Mexican soccer if it were played as scheduled on the calendar, so La Liga MK will resume next Friday.

“Yes there is going to be (Matchday 10). We solve this problem in sanctions and in the measures to reinforce security and we continue with our days, with our matches, with all the emphasis on security. (…) Ask the people that he trusts in football and that we continue forward”, commented Arriola.

Arriola made this decision as if nothing had happened, and made it clear that money is more important than anything else for this man.

Toluca if he played the following Sunday against the Tuzos

So after what was said above, the Red Devils will receive the Tuzos del Pachuca at the Nemesio Diez stadium. The only indication so far is that the visitors bar will not be present. And we will have to wait for the indications of the club in this situation.

