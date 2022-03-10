The conservative Yook Suk-yeol, the new president of South Korea | The World | D.W.

Conservative opposition leader Yoon Suk-yeol was elected this Wednesday (03.09.2022) as president of South Korea, the National Electoral Commission reported. His official rival, the liberal Lee Jae-myung, recognized his defeat, according to the Yonhap news agency. After counting 98% of the votes, Yoon, from the People’s Power Party (PPP), “obtained 48.59% of the vote, compared to 47.79% for Lee”, from the Democratic Party (center-left) of current President Moon Jae-in, Yonhap said.

The victory of Yoon, who will be president for the next five years to replace the liberal Moon Jae-in, marks a shift to the right and breaks the ten-year cycles of alternation between conservatives and progressives that have been going on since the country recovered democracy in 1987. Yoon is scheduled to take office on May 10.

These presidential elections, which have had an estimated turnout of 77.1% (one tenth less than the 2017 elections) and have been decided by only about 260,000 votes difference, have been the closest since the South Koreans were able to return to able to vote freely 35 years ago.

Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung during a rally yesterday, the last day of campaigning.

Yoon developed a dazzling career as a prosecutor for 25 years, during which he put some of the most powerful figures in the country on the bench and obtained prison sentences for corruption for former conservative presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye. , removed from office in 2017.

After being appointed attorney general during the term of current President Moon, Yoon prosecuted the then Minister of Justice, Cho Kuk, and faced the Executive, resigning at the beginning of last year and making his candidacy official for these elections in mid-2021.

Yoon has seemed to capitalize on the discontent that Moon leaves in a large part of the population due to the real estate crisis, the increase in temporary employment and inequality or the fatigue due to the persistent anti-covid restrictions, which are still active (the country has added some 300,000 cases per day) and have harmed the small businessman.

lgc (afp/efe)