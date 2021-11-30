the considerations of Luciano Spalletti

The Naples falls the poker against the Lazio and flies to the top of the standings, plus three on the Milan and more than four onInter. Absolute protagonist of the evening Dries Mertens, author of a beautiful double. In goal too Zielinski And Fabian Ruiz.

Naples, the joy of Spalletti

At the end of the match, the coach of the Naples Luciano Spalletti spoke to Dazn’s microphones: “It’s the best victory since I’ve been here, after particular results and performances below our level. Today we played the game and played a great game. Mertens in terms of finalization he gives us a lot, but it would be ungenerous to talk only about him. They all played a truly stratospheric game, made up of technique and always right choices. A very high level match also by Mario Rui And Lobotka for example, all should be mentioned. They were good at carving out spaces that were not clearly seen, we were perfect today on the circulation of the ball. There Lazio they are a great team but today they struggled when we pressed them high. A lot of stuff tonight ”.

Napoli, scudetto dream: Spalletti’s words

On the scudetto mentality, Spalletti he declared: “We know that our goal was to return to the Champions League, because that was asked of me and that is what we need to achieve. Then it is clear that we do not want to live in mediocrity, Naples it is a city that lives in the excesses of talent, you can find the highest quality here, so even in football you have to keep up with the ambition of the city and the fans. We must be afraid of remaining mediocre. In my career I have often found situations where players enter the field and want to finish the game early to see the results of the others. Today something else happened, they wanted to stay on the pitch and enjoy the game. These are moments that you then carry with you, you should not be afraid to gamble. When you have a correct attitude and try to do the things that enhance your qualities, then you are not afraid, you enter the field and do what we did tonight. If then the Lazio we congratulate him. Tonight we played at home and together we created a great evening “.

Naples, the joy of Mertens and De Laurentiis

Protagonist of the evening Mertens, who also in Dazn commented on his brace against Lazio: “We played our best game, now it’s important to always play like this. These are goals that make me happy because when you are injured it is not easy to come back, the team was playing well and in this moment you have to be there after the injury of Victor Osimhen. Criticism doesn’t bother me, it’s always a pleasure to play like today – continued the Belgian -. I always care a lot about Sarri, he is a very strong coach even if today did not go as he wanted. Future? I hope to stay here, I cannot say more than this “.

Also De Laurentiis, on social media, he participated in the blue party: “An extraordinary victory in the name of Maradona! Power Naples Always ”, reads on Twitter.

