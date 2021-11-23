The Conspirator: plot, cast and the true story behind the film

Told in all its value in the film by Steven Spielberg Lincoln, the sixteenth president of the United States Abraham Lincoln he is one of the most studied and popular historical figures of America even today. Known in particular for his role in the American Civil War, he met a tragic end when he was assassinated on April 15, 1965. What happened following this dramatic event was recounted in 2010 by Robert Redford, here only in the role of director, in the film The Conspirator (here the review), based on the trial that took place against those accused of the murder.

Based on an original screenplay by James D. Solomon, this film allows you to rediscover personalities and historical implications often forgotten by most but closely linked to the consequences of that event. With a cast of great movie stars, this feature by Redford (his eighth as a director) is therefore configured as a passionate historical memory as well as an interesting reflection on the abuse of power of men against women. Although received in a rather contrasting way by critics and audiences, The Conspirator over the years it has become a fascinating film for lovers of the genre.

For its attention to detail and events, it is in fact a title that allows you to rediscover what happened following Lincoln’s presidency, in what many define as a moment of profound instability for the United States. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the true story behind the movie, at the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

The Conspirator: the real story behind the film

The story told in the film is based on the trial following Lincoln’s assassination. In particular, the central figure of this tale is Mary Surratt, who was accused of complicity in the murder of the president as the owner of the pension where the conspiracy that led the actor took place John Wilkes Booth to shoot Lincoln, in order to weaken the Union, or the federal government of those years. The woman was arrested on the night of the event, also because of what she found in the inn and some statements later denied by Surratt. With her, seven other men were also arrested on suspicion of being part of the plot.

The trial began on May 9, 1865 and during this Mary was denounced for favoring and aiding the conspirators and was assigned Reverdy Johnson as its legal advisor, e Frederick Aiken And John Clampitt as defense attorneys. For what turned out to be irrefutable evidence of her guilt, the woman was later sentenced to death by hanging. Five of the seven judges assigned to the case wrote to the president Andrew Johnson requesting the commutation of the sentence to life imprisonment, given his sex and age. Johnson signed the execution order, but not the leniency order. Johnson later stated that he never received the letter, while Judge Advocate General Joseph Holt claimed to have delivered it.

On July 7, 1865, therefore, the execution took place, which saw Mary go up to the gallows together with three other death row inmates. Until the end, the woman professed innocence and her lawyers as well as her daughter repeatedly requested pardons, arguing that the evidence against her was insufficient. However, nothing prevented the event from taking place and Mary became the first woman to be sentenced to hang by the United States federal government. Over time, new reinterpretations of that process were put forward on several occasions, which led to demonstrating the many contradictions present during this. With The Conspirator, that of Redford is a further voice in favor of a rehabilitation of Surratt.

The Conspirator: the plot and the cast of the film

Tracing that story, the film begins with the arrest of the alleged conspirators who allegedly organized Lincoln’s murder. Everything is told from the point of view of the Northern lawyer Frederick Aiken, which is assigned the defense of Mary Surratt. Although initially unhappy with that assignment, Aiken begins to do his job by researching as much information as possible about Surratt and his possible involvement. During the trial, Aiken becomes more and more convinced of his client’s innocence, used as a scapegoat in order to capture the only conspirator who survived arrest, his son. John. Trying to convince the jury of this too, however, will be an extremely complex undertaking and a race against time.

To interpret Frederik Aiken there is the actor James McAvoy, strongly supported by Redford. In the role of Mary Surratt there is instead Robin Wright. In order to have her in the cast, Redford postponed the start of filming so that she could free herself from other commitments. Kevin Kline plays Secretary of War Edwin Stanton, while Toby Kebbell is the actor and murderer John Wilkes Booth. To play Mary’s children, Anna and John, there are the actors respectively Evan Rachel Wood And Johnny Simmons. Justin Long, here in his first dramatic role, is Nicholas Baker, while Norman Reedus plays Lewis Payne. The cast is completed by the actors Danny Huston as Joseph Holt, Alexis Bledel in those of Sarah Weston e Tom Wilkinson in those of Reverdy Johnson.

The Conspirator: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

Source: IMDb, The Atlantic