The constitutional right to abortion in the United States was revoked; this is how celebrities reacted

The constitutional right to abortion that was held in the United States since 1973 has been revoked. The Supreme Court of that country threw overboard the freedom of women to terminate pregnancy, which had acquired federal status after the Roe v. Wade ruling, which was the precedent.

This decision returns to the 50 states of that country the power to legislate on the subject. It is said that 26 local governments would be willing to abolish the right to abortion. The high court has issued the ruling corresponding to the Dobbs case against Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a reproductive health clinic in the capital of Mississippi. The background of everything was always to see the continuity of the precedent of Roe against Wade.

The decision was made with six votes in favor and three against. According to social organizations, the most affected population will be the one with the least resources, where there are many groups of immigrants included.

This is how some celebrities have reacted to the ruling of the Supreme Court of the United States:

Viola Davis wrote: “On and on… Gutted. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people…”



Actor Mike Colter commented on the post: “Those two PDMs that Trump put in office are going to make our country what most Americans despise in other countries. No freedoms can be had except the ability to kill other citizens with ease“.

For her part, the actress Halle Berrywrote: “I am outraged! What the supreme court has done is SHIT. We should do something!! Guns have more rights than women. Stop this war on women and keep your laws off our bodies. We have to ban together and NOT accept this! We can’t just post and talk about it, we need to DO SOMETHING about it!”

The writer Stephen King He posted on his Twitter account: “It’s the best Supreme Court the 19th century has produced.” In the same social network, the actress Keke Palmer, who we will soon see in the movie “Nope”, said: “I am beyond disgusted with my country and its constant inability to protect the rights of others and keep its word. How do you undo the wrong things? So many things to reverse that make sense, but is this what you chose?”

Patricia Arquette he wrote on Twitter: “This Supreme Court is an absolute mess. From giving people the right to bear arms to taking away women’s right to autonomy over their own bodies. We weren’t being reactive, we saw it coming.”

For its part, Bette Midler said: “They did it. THEY DID IT TO US! #SCOTUS has overturned #RoevWade, enshrined in the Constitution as established law for over 50 years. How dare they? This #SCOTUS is absolutely deaf to will and even to real needs of the American people. #Wake upAmerica.”

The band Peral Jam uploaded on their Instagram account: “No one, not the government, not politicians, not the Supreme Court should prevent access to abortion, birth control and contraceptives. People should have the FREEDOM to choose “Today’s decision affects everyone and will particularly affect poor women who cannot afford to travel to access health care. We will stay active, we will not back down and we will never give up.”

Danny deVito was blunt: “Supreme Court my ass.”

Hillary Clinton also gave his position: “The majority of Americans believe that the decision to have a child is one of the most sacred decisions that exists, and that such decisions should remain between patients and their doctors. Today’s Supreme Court opinion will live in infamy as a step backwards for women’s rights and human rights.”