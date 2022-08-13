The construction companies of the Faculty of Medicine of Basurto renounce the works due to the rise in costs

The UPV/EHU has confirmed this Friday that the works of the new Faculty of Medicine in Basurto will have to go out to tender again. Official sources from the academic institution have explained that the winning companies have given up the project “due to the rise in costs.” Therefore, the University of the Basque Country has terminated the award contract, as stated in a resolution published last Monday, August 8.

The UPV/EHU approved in October last year, after the corresponding procedure, the contracting file aimed at the construction of the aforementioned building. This is the center’s most relevant project for the coming years and aims to consolidate the Biscayan capital as a university city and for the teaching institution to strengthen ties with the health sector.

The execution of the works fell on three companies, committed to the constitution of a temporary union of companies (UTE). Thus, on March 4, 2022, the Medikuntza joint venture was established, to which the contract was awarded. Once this entire process has been completed, the academic institution now confirms that on July 28 the winning joint venture is required to formalize the established contract.

“The same day, the company argues that it is not in a position to assume the fulfillment of the contract based on the agreed conditions. It justifies, for this, that the current economic situation, with the extraordinary and disproportionate rise in construction costs with general repercussions of 20% since they presented the offer, prevents them from facing the contract in the agreed terms and they request not to formalize it, “they have explained. from the leadership team. Faced with this situation, the University of the Basque Country “regrets the decision adopted by the UTE and expresses its firm will to tender the work again, as soon as possible.”