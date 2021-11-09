The Constructors’ Championship for Ducati is no small consolation: this year a champion was born :: Blog su Today

Sports

The Constructors' Championship for Ducati is no small consolation: this year a champion was born

08 November 2021


Unlike F1, the Constructors ‘Championship in MotoGP does not have the same importance as the drivers’ championship. If in the top category of motoring it is decidedly prestigious to win the team championship, in the top category of motorcycling, this ranking, in terms of value, has always been considered lower.

Ducati’s World Cup triumph in this year’s Constructors’ Championship takes on a different value, much greater than the one achieved last year, especially in terms of how it was achieved.

It was the success of Pecco Bagnaia, on the Portuguese track in Portimao, that gave the title to the Borgo Panigale manufacturer.

The crash of Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), who had become world champion at Misano, was also decisive on a Sunday that had turned black for the factory Ducati team. Then it was Pecco Bagnaia who ended up on the ground with a crash a few laps from the end that had extinguished his hopes for a comeback in the drivers’ standings.

The centaur from Turin, now subscribed to the pole position start, had achieved his second consecutive victory in the September race at Misano, fueling his dreams of world glory.

Today Bagnaia, winning in Portugal, gave himself and the team a title that is that of awareness. Ducati is the best bike in the world and next year its rider wants to take it to triumph. Fabio Quartararo is warned: the challenge has just begun.

