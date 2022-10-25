The consul in Barcelona spreads the hoax that Hu Jintao returned after being expelled



10/23/2022 Updated 10/24/2022 at 07:15 a.m.



The Chinese consul in Barcelona, zhu jingyangspreads on Twitter the hoax that Hu Jintao, former president of China, returned to the Communist Party Congress after being forcibly removed by order of his successor, Xi Jinping.

«The reality that the Western media is deliberately hiding and with the same dubious intentions as always. After a pause, Hu Jintao returned to the Congress stage and cast his vote in person. He deserves respect and applause! », He writes to retweet a message from another user who hangs a news item on state television. This video shows a vote with envelopes that took place behind closed doors before Hu’s forced departureand which was later reported by state television.

In another message that retweets images of the opening of the Congress, where Hu Jintao is seen with Xi Jinping, he writes: “The reality desperately hidden by the Western media but witnessed by thousands of people. How can one not even assume that this can be minimally hidden and misrepresented?

After being escorted out of the meeting, Hu Jintao did not return to the plenary hall of the Great Hall of the People or participate in the show of hands that took place. Along with the hundreds of journalists selected to cover the event, this is how this correspondent saw it and all the images prove it.

After notifying the consul that he was spreading a hoax and asking him about the images, blocked ABC correspondent on Twitter. Compulsively using this social network, which is censored in his country, the consul in Barcelona is one of the most active “warrior wolves” in Chinese diplomacy, who criticize and harass the media that publish news they do not like. .