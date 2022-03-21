The contagion curve goes up: 17 provinces with an incidence above one thousand

The situation on the territory

Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Puglia, Sardinia, Sicily and Umbria exceed the 15% threshold in the medical area, with the Calabria region reaching 29.7%; no Region goes beyond the 10% threshold in a critical area.

The decline in deaths

Deaths are still decreasing: 976 in the last 7 days (of which 79 referring to previous periods), with an average of 139 per day compared to 172 in the previous week.

Fewer and fewer new people are vaccinated

The number of administrations (441,837) still decreased in the last week, with a 7-day moving average of 63,120 administrations per day: third doses (320,925) were reduced by 6.6% and new vaccinated by 22.3% (23,783 compared to 30,620 in the previous week). Despite the vaccination obligation and the reinforced green pass obligation in the workplace, among the over 50s the number of new vaccinated people drops again, reaching 6,449 (-37.4% compared to the previous week).

The Novavax flop

Since February 28, only 16,720 vaccine doses have been administered Novavax, of which 58.5% in people over 50, most of them of working age. As of March 16, there are still 6.98 millionof peoplethey have not received even a dose of vaccine, of which 2.39 million are temporarily protected as they have recovered from Covid-19 for less than 180 days. Consequently, people currently vaccinable areapproximately 4.59 million, a figure that does not take into account the exemptions of which the exact number is not known. The vaccination coverage rate in the 5-11 age group remains low (37.2%). Regional differences are clear (from 20.2% of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano to 53.6% of Puglia).

Third and fourth doses

The national coverage rate for third doses is 83.5%. They range from 77.9% in Sicily to 87.4% in Valle D’Aosta. As of March 16, 35,390 fourth doses have been administered. Based on the official audience (n.791.376), updated on 9 March, the national coverage rate for third doses is 4.5% with clear regional differences: from 0.3% in Basilicata and Calabria to 24.8% of Piedmont. “All the data show – states Cartabellotta – that the vaccination campaign is now in a stalemate, despite almost 4.6 million people vaccinated with the first dose and 2.9 with boosters”.