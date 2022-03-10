“The contagion curve is reversed, cases rising in the Chieti area”

The Covid infection curve is reversed in Italy and the province of Chieti is among those where the incidence is higher than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

This was revealed by the latest monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation, relating to the week 2-8 March. In almost half of the Italian provinces there is a percentage increase in new cases compared to the previous week.

“After five weeks the decline of new weekly cases stops, despite a drop in the number of tampons of 8.8% compared to the previous week. The new cases amounted to around 279 thousand, with an increase of 1.5% and a 7-day moving average that rises from 39,339 cases on March 1 to 39,936 on March 8, equal to + 5.8%. ”In the week 2-8 March there was a percentage increase in new cases in 12 regions and a reduction in 9: from + 37.4% in Umbria to -12.7% in Lazio “is the pre-existing president of the Gimbe Foundation, Nino Cartabellotta.

The provinces with an incidence exceeding 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants rose from 42 to 48: among these there is Chieti with 564 positive cases each 100,000; and again Lecce (1,035), Agrigento (924), Reggio di Calabria (920), Messina (906), Ragusa (859), Vibo Valentia (849), Trapani (842), Perugia (815), Ascoli Piceno (795) , Fermo (763), Grosseto (737), Oristano (735), Matera (735), Siena (717), Terni (716), Syracuse (704), Bolzano (675), Crotone (669), Sassari (668) , Lucca (668), Campobasso (645), Arezzo (636), Macerata (634), Ancona (633), Enna (633), Palermo (633), Venice (632), Cosenza (631), Benevento (630) , Caltanissetta (629), Livorno (582), Foggia (579), Padua (568), Caserta (563), Rieti (560), Bari (559), Isernia (559), Frosinone (559), L’Aquila ( 556), Latina (555), Massa Carrara (553), Teramo (550), Potenza (548), Avellino (546), Cagliari (518), Taranto (518) and Pescara (516).

It will take 7-10 days to understand if the rise of the curve coincides with the beginning of a new wave, with subsequent impact on hospitals, or it is simply a simple rebound.

At the moment on the hospital front, the beds occupied by Covid patients are further decreasing both in the medical area (-16.1%) and in intensive care (-16.4%), as explained by the research manager on health services of the Gimbe Foundation, Renata Gili. As of March 8, the national employment rate for Covid patients was 13.5% in the medical area and 6.2% in the critical area.

Abruzzo, on the other hand, exceeds the 15% threshold in the medical area, together with Basilicata, Calabria, Lazio, Marche, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia, Sicily and Umbria. On the other hand, no region goes beyond the 10% threshold in the critical area.