The contaminant “Erin Brockovich” appears linked to the global rise of electric cars

Many will remember the most intensely “militant” film in which Julia Roberts acted, in 2001, based on a real case: in times of less explicit feminism, a single woman without economic resources is the central protagonist of an unequal combat against a mega-corporation: the Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), which sowed the community of Hinckley (California) with cancer by spreading the other protagonist of the film in the waters: hexavalent chromium (Cr VI).

The film was a commercial success and earned Roberts a host of awards, including an Oscar. The actuality of the case is quite sad: according to the most recent state report, the contamination plume can now extend more than 11 kilometers from the original point, and the state water quality board assures that it is extending more than half a meter per day. Additionally, the Wall Street Journal identified repeated instances over 25 years in which P&G misled regulators, withheld required information, failed to deliver on promised improvements, engaged in improper communications, and obstructed an investigation.

From the hand of electric cars, does the Cr VI return?

An investigation by the British newspaper The Guardian into the nickel mining and electric vehicle industry found evidence that a drinking water source near one of Indonesia’s largest nickel mines is contaminated with dangerous levels of hexavalent chromium (Cr SAW).

The investigation also found evidence suggesting elevated levels of lung infections among people living near the mine.

Nickel, an essential component of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, could bring transformative wealth to a country where covid pushed the number of people in poverty up to 10.19%.

Yet people living on remote Obi Island, which has recently become home to one of Indonesia’s largest nickel mines, just want clean, safe water.

Unlike other minerals used to power electric vehicles such as cobalt and lithium, which have already been linked to environmental damage and human rights abuses, the nickel supply chain has so far not been extensively scrutinized. And this, despite the fact that nickel is a mineral with an old extractive history due to the preponderant role it played in the metallurgy of steel and alloys due to its peculiar characteristics.

Mining companies operating on Obi Island say their jobs pose no threat to local communities. However, in the town of Kawasi, people are afraid.

Water samples taken by The Guardian near Kawasi and analyzed in laboratories certified by the local government show levels of contamination by hexavalent chromium (Cr6), the carcinogen of “Erin Brockovich”, above the permitted levels.

The village midwifery clinic reported to The Guardian more than 900 cases of life-threatening acute respiratory infections (ARIs) among Kawasi’s roughly 4,000 residents in 2020. More than half of the cases were reported to be in newborns or young children under four years of age.

According to Indonesian health officials, the prevalence of ARI in Kawasi was just under 20% in 2020, compared to a national average of 9%. Aside from the midwifery clinic, there was no active local health center in the town when The Guardian visited.

“The difference [desde que comenzó la minería] it’s huge. The beach was still clean, the sea was not so muddy or red. People were still fishing in front of their houses,” says a nurse who has lived in the village since 2009, before the mine started operating. “The trend in the rise of ARI cases began at the same time that mining exploration began,” adds the nurse.

In town, you can hear the constant creak and rumble of cranes as they distribute their loads around the busy mining operations. The $1 billion site is owned by Indonesia-based Harita Group and China’s Lygend Mining. Mines and processes nickel for use in EV batteries.

Chinese battery component producer GEM has signed an agreement to buy nickel from PT Halmahera Persada Lygend. GEM supplies battery components to many of the world’s leading electric vehicle battery manufacturers, including Chinese-owned CATL, which controls around 30% of the global battery market.

The ultimate acquirers are likely to be many of the more well-known electric vehicle brands such as cars sold by Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen (VW).

Everything indicates that, in the midst of the boom in nickel prices and in the midst of a true “battery race”, the competition to develop mines was not matched by regulatory supervision, which seems to be going at a different pace. In Argentina we would say: “While the mines go by elevator, supervision goes up the stairs.”

Water samples collected by The Guardian from a source less than 200 meters from the mine site and analyzed in government-certified laboratories suggest high levels of contamination with the carcinogenic Cr VI: 60 parts per billion (ppb). The maximum contaminant level allowed by law in Indonesia is 50 ppb.

The source from which the Guardian samples were taken comes out of the rocks above Kawasi; the villagers claim that it is their only source of water for drinking, bathing and washing fruits and vegetables.

Cr VI can cause liver damage, reproductive problems, and developmental harm when ingested or inhaled. Long-term exposure through drinking water has also been linked to stomach cancer. Evidence unequivocally shows that hexavalent chromium in drinking water may be the result of industrial processes.

the official answer

Responding to allegations of unsafe levels of Cr VI, the company said tests it had conducted on Kawasi spring water between 2013 and 2021 showed it met government-set water quality standards, with results of Cr VI content in the range of 5 to 40 ppb. He said his tests showed there was no discharge of Cr VI from his system or impact on the water quality of the Kawasi springs.

Halmahera Persada Lygend said that the positive and negative impacts of their projects were assessed in an environmental impact analysis, which was reviewed and approved by the government. She also said that provincial and district environmental offices regularly conducted site inspections to review the company’s operations and take samples for analysis if necessary.

Source: Guardian