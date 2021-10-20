The Continental, John Wick prequel: Mel Gibson in the cast

A very important announcement for the prequel series, being written. The show will be set in 1975 and will star a young Winston

John Wick’s world is certainly one of the most interesting things seen in the cinema, or glimpsed, in recent years. Since the first chapter of the franchise with Keanu Reeves the public has had information related to the behind the scenes. Everything that is in motion behind the deeds of the protagonist.

John Wick 4, start shooting: PHOTOS The crucial element is undoubtedly the hotel chain that offers shelter and weapons to all the professional killers of this underground world created by Chad Stahelski And Derek Kolstad. For this reason it was decided to deepen the theme with a spin-off TV series, entitled The Continental.

The Continental, what do we know deepening John Wick 5, confirmed sequel with Keanu Reeves John Wick’s spin-off TV series, The Continental, is currently in development. A show that will lead the viewer into the past of the franchise, analyzing what happened before the events starring Keanu Reeves. This does not exclude that the latter can peep out, but for the moment there is no information on the matter. This does not mean that there will be no prestigious actors. The great news is indeed the sensational return of Mel Gibson to television. The famous actor will have a role in the series The Continental, although it is not known how crucial. Impossible to say, therefore, whether it will be a recurring character or one engaged in some sporadic appearance.

The Continental, the spin-off of John Wick: the details on the plot For the moment it is not yet known who will play the youth version of Winston Scott, which on the big screen has the face of Ian McShane. The latter will not appear but could lend his voice as a narrator. Keanu Reeves remains a great doubt on the actor front. Could it appear? Nobody knows but at the moment it is certain that he will be credited as an executive producer. As for Mel Gibson, finally, the information is limited to the name of his character: Cormac. A return to origins for the actor, since his career began right on the small screen in the Australian series The Sullivans.

The best TV series to see in October 2021. PHOTOS The John Wick saga tells us about the dramatic events of a professional killer forced to return to action after a painful retirement. His wife died and the son of his former boss has well thought of killing his puppy (last memory of the woman) and stealing her car. An affront that cannot go unpunished. All this, however, pushes him into a spiral of violence from which he will barely emerge alive. In the fourth chapter, his final revenge is expected, which could also see him finally reach his beloved. On the other hand, even Baba Yaga is not immortal. During the first and second chapters John Wick often relies on the Continental’s services, showing some details and explaining how the hotel chain is spread all over the world. The TV series dedicated to the historic hotel in New York is set in 1975. Winston Scott will find himself facing a past that he believed he had left behind for good. He is not yet the director of the Continental but he puts in place a plan, through the underground world of the city that never sleeps, to seize it. Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward are currently working on the script and are also engaged as co-showrunners.