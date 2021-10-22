News

The Continental: New additions to the cast of John Wick’s prequel series

Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate And Ben Robson will flank Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant – The Flight Attendant) And Mel Gibson (Lethal Weapon, Braveheart – Fearless heart) in the spin-off series of John Wick, The Continental.

The show, produced for Starz from Lionsgate, will explore the origins of the luxurious hotel frequented exclusively by assassins, the hub of the universe of John Wick. In The Continental we will see the origins of the young Winston Scott, played by Colin Woodell, in 1975 New York. Winston will have to face his past and take over the iconic hotel, which serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals.

The Continental will be written and developed by Greg Coolidge And Kirk Ward. On the show, second Deadline, Point-Du Jour will be Miles, Allain will play Lou, Prada will step into the shoes of KD, Nhung Kate will be Yen and Robson will play Frankie. Mel Gibsoninstead, he will play a character named Cormac.

Keanu Reeves he should only be part of the series as an executive producer.

Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick And Rhett Reese they will be executive producers.

The trilogy of John Wick grossed nearly $ 600 million worldwide. The films were written by Derek Kolstad and directed by Chad Stahelski. John Wick 4 is currently in production in Germany, France and Japan, with Reeves who will resume the role of the famous murderer.

The Continental will have three episodes of 90 minutes.

